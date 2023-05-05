Like most of us, Lamar Jackson was watching at home when the Ravens' 2022 season came to a crashing end in a 24-17 loss to the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend. While the loss hurt, Jackson was able to avoid going viral by becoming the latest person to smash their TV during a sporting event.

Jackson recently admitted that he nearly did destroy his TV as he watched the end of Baltimore's loss to Cincinnati. Jackson, who missed the game with an injury, said that he was actually on his way to the rest room when the game turned on its head. With the Ravens on the verge of taking the lead, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard scooped up Tyler Huntley's fumble and raced 98 yards for the game-winning score.

"We're about to score, then I just hear (the Bengals' crowd)," Jackson said, via the team's website. "I'm like, 'What?' I rush back to the TV and I'm seeing them score. I almost broke my TV. … I thought, I've got to pay for that. So there's no point.

"I was sick. There was nothing more I wanted to do than to be out on that field with my guys and I wasn't about to be out there."

The game marked the first time that Jackson had to miss a playoff game with an injury. The experience has motivated him to avoid suffering any more injuries that will sideline him for a significant period of time. Jackson actually told one of Baltimore's team trainers that he doesn't plan on getting hurt again.

"That's not part of my game," Jackson said. "I don't get hurt. That can't happen again. I don't feel right when I can't play football."

Jackson will play a lot more football in Baltimore after he recently penned a five-year deal that made him the league's highest-paid player. The former league MVP has high hopes for the 2023 season. Jackson, upon signing his new deal, said he has his sights set on becoming the NFL's first 6,000-yard passer.

Jackson's optimism stems from Baltimore's retooled offense that now includes Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie wideout Zay Flowers. He is also excited to play inside a new offense for the first time in his career. Baltimore's offense will be led this season by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who recently called plays for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He also served as the school's quarterbacks coach over that span.

"I heard from the guys that the offense is looking pretty smooth," Jackson said. "From what I see, it looks different, and I'm liking it so far."