Lamar Jackson says he will play Thursday night in Jets-Ravens game after injuring quad

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left no doubt if he was going to play on Thursday night against the New York Jets after appearing on the injury report with a quad issue.

"I feel great. I feel good. I'm 100 [percent]," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice, via ESPN. "I'm going to be out there Thursday night."

The MVP frontrunner was a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, which naturally led to questions if he was going to be ready to go on a short week. Jackson threw for 145 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. He also rushed 11 times for 40 yards, but said the injury occurred on a passing play.

On the first drive of the second half, Jackson faked a handoff to Gus Edwards, stood tall in the pocket and delivered a strike to tight end Hayden Hurst, who took it 61 yards for a touchdown. Jackson was hit low by defensive end Jerry Hughes, and confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that it was the play he was injured on. Jackson remained in the game, and closed out the Bills in the second half.

"I'm playing to win the game," Jackson said. "If I have to be out there all four quarters, that's what it's going to be."

While Jackson will play on Thursday night, how he'll be feeling will be something to keep an eye on. Jackson's rushing ability is the most dangerous weapon the Ravens have on offense. It affects play action, RPOs and how he reacts when plays break down. If Jackson isn't feeling good enough to tuck and run when the situation presents itself, the Ravens' offense won't be as effective as it has been all season.

Regardless, Jackson will be out there on Thursday night, as the Ravens look to clinch their second straight AFC North title on a national stage.