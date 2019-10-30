Lamar Jackson says Tom Brady 'definitely the GOAT' ahead of Ravens-Patriots matchup

The undefeated New England Patriots are headed to Baltimore this week to face arguably their toughest challenge yet in the 5-2 Ravens. This means fans are getting a quarterback matchup between the oldest and most decorated in the league at the position, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson, who is quickly taking the league by storm as a threat in the air and on the ground.

The 22-year-old Ravens quarterback was asked about his opponent and had nothing but good things to say about Brady, who is 20 years his senior.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019

A reporter said to Jackson during a press conference on Wednesday, "Lamar, you've talked about a lot of GOATs," and before he could finish his thought the second-year quarterback let everyone know who is at the top of his GOAT list.

"Tom Brady is definitely the one at the top," Jackson said.

When asked if he thinks Brady is the "GOAT of all GOATs" Jackson reiterated his thoughts saying, "Definitely. All six Super Bowls, he's definitely the GOAT."

In his press conference on Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also had praise for his opponent and called the Ravens one of the best teams in the league, according to ESPN.

Jackson will be going against more than just Brady's greatness this weekend. He's facing off against what is shaping up to be one of the best defenses of all time. The Pats have only allowed four touchdowns so far this year and has scored four themselves. The dominant group has at least one turnover in every game so far this year and Jackson and his offense hope to break that trend.

With the Patriots defense picking off every QB they faced this year, Jackson will have his work cut out for him. The former first rounder has eleven touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season.

However, the Jackson's mobility and ability to extend plays, the Patriots defense may finally be exposed in this AFC matchup.