Lamar Jackson briefly got into it with a fan after the Baltimore Ravens scored a touchdown during the second half of the Sunday night game in Buffalo. The fan had hit both Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins in the head when Jackson decided to retaliate by shoving the man.

The drama started after Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins with just over one minute left in the third quarter. Hopkins make a spectacular one-handed catch on the play and after he got in the end zone, Jackson and several teammates quickly found Hopkins so they could celebrate his wild score.

During their celebration, a group of Ravens players found themselves standing just a few feet away from the front row of fans at Highmark stadium. At one point, one fan decided to hit Hopkins on the head and then he followed that up by hitting Jackson on the head. Jackson was clearly upset with the fan's actions and he responded by shoving the fan.

Since Jackson was clearly responding to the fan's actions, he likely won't be punished, but this is definitely the last thing the NFL wants to see in any situation.