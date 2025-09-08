Lamar Jackson briefly got into it with a fan after the Baltimore Ravens scored a touchdown during the second half of the Sunday night game in Buffalo. The fan had hit both Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins in the head when Jackson decided to retaliate by shoving the man.

Following Baltimore's 41-40 loss to the Bills, Jackson was asked about the incident.

"I seen him slap D-Hop.... And then he slapped me," Jackson told the media. "He's talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations, we got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotion get the best of me. Hopefully it won't happen again. I'll learn from that."

The drama started after Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins with just over one minute left in the third quarter. Hopkins make a spectacular one-handed catch on the play and after he got in the end zone, Jackson and several teammates quickly found Hopkins so they could celebrate his wild score.

During their celebration, the flock of Ravens players found themselves standing just a few feet away from the front row of fans at Highmark Stadium. At one point, one fan decided to slap Hopkins on the top of his helmet and then he followed that up by hitting Jackson's helmet in nearly the same spot. Jackson was clearly upset with the fan's actions and he responded by shoving the fan backward.

Since Jackson was clearly responding to the fan's actions, he likely won't be punished, but this is definitely the last thing the NFL wants to see in any situation.

Although the touchdown by Hopkins gave the Ravens a comfortable 34-19 lead, the Bills ended up mounting a huge fourth-quarter comeback to stun Baltimore.