Lamar Jackson shows marked improvement in second preseason game for Ravens

BALTIMORE – Lamar Jackson did not disappoint.

In his first ever appearance at M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback played almost the entirety of the first half and led multiple scoring drives. Jackson made splashy, explosive plays with both his legs and arm while drawing plenty of roars from the crowd along the way. The Ravens' quarterback of the future, whom they moved up to select 32nd overall, certainly looked the part of a novice at times as well, but in general improved upon his initial showing in the Hall of Fame Game last week and provided ample fodder to keep this fanbase intrigued about what he may be capable of down the road.

Jackson isn't competing for the starting job – that belongs to Joe Flacco, who continued his superb summer in his one series of work Thursday night – or for playing time (he's going to see the field right away in certain formations that allow his athleticism to shine). His outings are more about continuing to display a knowledge of the offense, keeping the team moving and picking up invaluable professional experience adapting to the size and the speed of the NFL game.

While he seemed overwhelmed at times against the Bears a week ago, Jackson was more at ease and in control. The Ravens wisely gave him a series with the starting offensive line, during which the Heisman Trophy winner marched right down the field for a highlight-reel touchdown drive. In general, the pass protection was better than the onslaught he weathered in Canton, Ohio. Jackson came out firing – albeit against the Rams backups – and connected on a perfect 36-yard toss to receiver Chris Moore, moving the Ravens 73 yards on five plays.

Jackson did well to abide the message the coaches are imparting to read the game from the pocket, but when it was time to flee he did expertly. Jackson darted away from several defenders, elusive as can be, to scamper nine yards for a touchdown. He is fearless – perhaps to a fault as learning to slide doesn't seem to come all that naturally to him – and he gave the Rams plenty to worry about.

Jackson ended up going 7-for-16 for 119 yards through the air in the first half, and also ran for 21 yards. He overshot a few deep attempts and, surprisingly, failed to get outside on the Rams defenders on multiple occasions, including being stopped just short on a third-and-three sprint to the sidelines. And, what may concern the coaches the most, Baltimore had to burn a timeout on each of his first two drives with some communication issues apparently cropping up. Again, some of that is to be expected given how different this process is than what he experienced at Louisville. There was certainly more good than bad and there was enough razzle-dazzle to make you wonder about the kind of tricks this staff may have prepared for Week 1, when Jackson takes the field in various spots.

Plenty to build on for a player the Ravens are developing with the longview in mind.

Observations