Marquise Brown took to Twitter to vent his frustration after he caught just one pass for three yards in the Ravens loss to the Steelers this past Sunday. In seven games this season, Brown has caught just 27 passes and two touchdown passes, a considerable decline from his rookie statistics.

When asked about his receiver's frustration, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson blamed himself on Wednesday, saying that he needs to find a way to get Brown more involved in the offense.

"That's one of the key players to our offense," Jackson said of Brown. "We want to get him the ball, the best, easiest, fastest way we can. Just have to do a better job of getting it to him. He needs to be part of our offense."

Despite a 5-2 record, there appears to be a cloud of negativity hovering over the Ravens following Sunday's loss to the divisional rival Steelers. While they are firmly entrenched in the playoff picture, Baltimore, the top-seeded AFC team last season, would be the fifth seed if the playoffs started today. They are two games behind the Steelers, who are the NFL's last undefeated team. Baltimore's other loss came at the hands of the defending champion Chiefs, which has left questions about whether or not the Ravens are Super Bowl contenders or pretenders.

One reason for the Ravens' struggles may be the team's continued reliance on Jackson in the running game. While he is one of the NFL's most dynamic players with the ball in his hands, Jackson took a slew of hard hits when his number was called during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Through seven games, Jackson is Baltimore's leading rusher despite the team having Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens may take some of the burden off of Jackson after watching Dobbins become the first player this season to rush for over 100 yards against Pittsburgh's formidable run defense.

Another player that may eventually be called on to give Baltimore's offense a boost is veteran receiver Dez Bryant, who was recently added to the team's practice squad. While the Ravens are not expected to activate him anytime soon, that may change if Ravens coach John Harbaugh feels that his offense is in need of a boost.

"He's dialed-in to the playbook. He wants to compete," Jackson said of Bryant, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I just can't wait for him to get out there with us on Sundays."