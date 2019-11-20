Lamar Jackson, the MVP frontrunner, also has early lead in Pro Bowl fan voting

Lamar Jackson currently does not have a peer when it comes to the NFL MVP race. Jackson is also peerless when it comes to fan voting for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Jackson, the Ravens' second year signal-caller, is leading the fan vote for this year's Pro Bowl. According to an NFL press release, Jackson had already received 146,171 fan votes as of Wednesday evening, less than a week after fans could begin voting for their favorite players. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was second with 116,325, with fellow quarterback -- and league MVP candidate -- Russell Wilson coming in third with 115,370 votes. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (106,167 votes) and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (100,218 votes) rounded out the top five fan vote recipients.

Jackson isn't the only Raven that is receiving love from the fans, as Baltimore currently leads all NFL teams in fan votes, followed by the 49ers, Packers, Cowboys and Vikings. Fan voting will conclude on Thursday, Dec. 12, and the Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Marcus Peters, offensive linemen Orlando Brown and Marshal Yanda, and kicker Justin Tucker are the Ravens players who are leading their respective positions in fan votes. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper leads all receivers in fan votes, while teammate Zack Martin is second in votes received by an offensive guard. Brothers Joey and Nick Bosa have received the most and second most votes for defensive ends, respectively.

Browns running back Nick Chubb, despite being on a team that includes headliners in Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett, is the only member of the Browns that is among the leaders in fan votes at his position. Chubb, who crossed the 1,000-yard rushing barrier during Cleveland's Week 11 win over the Steelers, leads all AFC running backs with just under 76,000 fan votes. Speaking of the AFC North, Steelers rookie Devin Bush leads all AFC inside linebackers with 28,619 votes. Bush is flanked by fellow teammates T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey as AFC players that lead their respective position in fan votes.

The only members of the defending champion Patriots who are currently among the leading vote-getters at their positions are special teams players. Jake Bailey leads all punters with just under 16,000 votes, while veteran special teams ace Matthew Slater leads all AFC special teams players with 16,226 votes.