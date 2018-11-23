Lamar Jackson to make second career start with Joe Flacco ruled out for Ravens vs. Raiders

For the second straight week, the Baltimore Ravens will start Lamar Jackson under center. Joe Flacco did not practice all week due to his hip and back injuries, and John Harbaugh stated Friday that he is "counting on" Jackson to be the team's starter against the Raiders on Sunday.

QB Joe Flacco (back) did not practice this week and Coach Harbaugh said he’s counting on Lamar Jackson being the starter again this week. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2018

Jackson made his first career start a week ago, and it was quite the interesting one. Jackson set an Super Bowl-era record for carries in a game by a quarterback, running the ball 27 times and gaining 117 yards. Per ESPN.com:

His 117 rushing yards are the second-most by a rookie quarterback since 1970 (only teammate Robert Griffin III had more) and set a Ravens single-game record.

Jackson became the first NFL quarterback since 2016 to rush for 100 yards in a game and produced the most rushing yards by a quarterback in four years.

His 27 carries are the most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

He reached 15-plus miles per hour on 14 carries, which are the most by any player in a game this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Jackson threw only 19 passes during the game, completing 13 of them for 150 yards and one interception. The Ravens ran a college option-style offense for much of the afternoon against the Bengals, using Jackson on draws, sweeps, and speed option plays while frequently handing off to undrafted free agent Gus Edwards, who had more carries (17 to 15) and yards (115 to 64) during the win over Cincinnati than he had during the Ravens' first nine games combined.

The Ravens are set up to run the ball well once again this weekend, as their opponents -- the Raiders -- have one of the NFL's worst run defenses. Oakland ranks 26th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry and 25th in Football Outsiders' run defense DVOA. It remains to be seen whether this style of offense is sustainable over the long-term (Jackson took far too many hits last week), but Baltimore appears in good shape for Week 12.