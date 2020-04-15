Lamar Jackson took a trademark out on 'Truzz' before getting it tattooed on his chest
Or how someone in Nevada helped Jackson change "Truss" to "Truzz"
Beyond the team's untimely collapse against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, perhaps the most memorable part of the Baltimore Ravens' 2019 season was Mark Ingram's press conference speech to reporters where he challenged anyone to disagree with him about Lamar Jackson being the league's MVP after a Week 11 win over the Bengals. In that speech, the standout phrase was "Big Truss"--so much so that the Titans even mocked it after their postseason win.
Jackson would not only make good on his veteran running back's words and win the award at the end of the season, he'd also go a step further in committing to those words by getting it tattooed on his chest, sort of. The quarterback went with the word "Truzz" on the bottom part of his chest piece.
Of course, it's worth pointing out that Jackson got this tattoo before social distancing guidelines were heavily pushed by the CDC. He also made sure to file a trademark on the word on Jan. 16 so that he could use it for clothing he plans on selling -- someone in Nevada reportedly has the trademark for "Truss" so Jackson adapted accordingly.
The 23-year-old quarterback also filed trademarks for "The Lamar Jackson Experience," "Era 8 by Lamar Jackson," "Not bad for a running back" and "You are going to get a bowl out of me, believe that!"
It certainly makes sense for a player to get as much as they can out of a phrase so heavily associated with a season that will come to define their career. Also, it's far from the worst tattoo seen on an NFL player's body this week -- a distinction that belongs to Von Miller.
