Lamar Jackson is arguably playing the best football of his career right now, which is saying something considering the Baltimore Ravens quarterback took the NFL world by storm in his MVP season of 2019. Jackson returned from the COVID-19 list in Week 13, putting up numbers that rival a Madden video game.

The Ravens are undefeated since Jackson's return, winning six consecutive games while Jackson has completed 67.74% of his passes for 988 yards with 11 touchdowns to four interceptions for a 107.9 passer rating. He also has 72 carries for 566 yards and five touchdowns during the stretch.

The totals for Jackson -- 1,544 yards and 16 touchdowns. So what's the secret behind Jackson returning to MVP form?

"Just my mindset; I'm just attacking the game more, being more aggressive," Jackson said to reporters Tuesday. "I'll say, in the beginning of the season, I was conservative a lot; just staying back and getting sacked a lot more. But as the season went on, [when] things break down, my first read is not there, second read is not there, I take advantage of what the defense gives me. That's pretty much the biggest thing."

Prior to landing on the COVID list, Jackson had completed 63.41% of his passes for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions for a 93.4 passer rating. He also had 103 carries for 575 yards and three touchdowns while the Ravens were limping with a 6-4 record to start the season.

Since then, the Ravens haven't lost -- and are emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC. Their biggest test will come Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but Baltimore is getting hot at the right time. A lot of that has to do with Jackson's reemergence as one of the game's best quarterbacks.

"We've just been finishing – all around," Jackson said. "The whole offense, the whole defense, special teams; all of us have just been finishing. So, that's probably the biggest thing about just coming back from quarantine. The whole team is just dialed in right now."