Lamar Jackson won't play when the Ravens begin the playoffs with a divisional rematch against the Bengals on Sunday night. But that's not stopping Baltimore from preparing to pay the star quarterback this offseason, according to NFL Media. As the QB misses a sixth straight game with the injury, the Ravens are aiming to begin negotiations on a long-term contract immediately following the season, according to Ian Rapoport.

"They made inroads prior to the season," Rapoport reported Saturday, "but never reached the point of getting close to an agreement." Now, despite Jackson missing at least five games in back-to-back seasons, the Ravens hope to strike a lucrative extension. In the event they cannot do so before free agency, he added, the team is likely to use a franchise tag on the quarterback.

"Jackson hopes for as much guaranteed money as possible, perhaps even a deal similar to that of (Browns QB) Deshaun Watson," Rapoport said, "and that was one of the key holdups prior to the season."

An exclusive franchise tag, which would prevent other teams from negotiating with the QB this offseason, would pay Jackson an estimated $45.2 million in 2023. The Ravens could also use a non-exclusive tag to retain Jackson, guaranteeing him significantly less money while permitting Jackson to negotiate a deal with other teams. In the latter scenario, any acquiring team would be required to provide the Ravens a pair of first-round draft picks.

In the meantime, Jackson is inactive for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Cincinnati, with backup Tyler Huntley listed as a game-time decision. Jackson tweeted recently that his knee is "unstable" in recovery from a Grade 2 PCL sprain, and that he's not ready yet because he can't currently give "100 percent" of himself.