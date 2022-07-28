Lamar Jackson has been practicing at training camp for a week, betting on himself knowing a supersized deal is coming his way. Jackson thinks he'll ultimately get a deal done with the Baltimore Ravens, but there is a deadline.

"We're still negotiating right now. We're still talking right now. I said there's going to be a cutoff, so, hopefully," Jackson said Thursday. "Whenever we do, whenever we have free time – mutual free time. We're working right now. I'm in camp right now."

After seeing Kyler Murray receive $46.1 million a season and becoming the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, Jackson's deal should top that as he may become the highest-paid player in the game. Betting on himself worked, yet Jackson won't be satisfied once he's paid.

"I want to win, at the end of the day. I just want to be great," Jackson said. "I just want to work with my brothers, at the end of the day. I don't want to leave them out there hanging. That's not me; that's never been me."

All Baltimore has done is win since Jackson became the starting quarterback in Week 11 of the 2018 season, as the Ravens are 37-12 during that stretch. Jackson is also the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 regular season wins before the age of 25. He has completed 64.2% of his passes for 9,880 yards with 83 touchdowns to 31 interceptions (98.0 rating) since becoming the Ravens' starter -- while rushing for 3,564 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games), and his 10 100-yard rushing games are tied with Michael Vick for the most in league history. He also is the only quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season twice. His five games with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards are the most in league history.

One of the most valuable players in the league, it's imperative the Ravens get a long-term deal done with Jackson. Both sides sense it's coming.

"My feeling on it, I guess I would just say, my feeling is, and what I hear from both [sides] – I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I feel like that's kind of where it's at. But, Lamar is practicing all day.

"So, it's not like they're going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. That's part of the deal with that."