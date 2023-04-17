It will come as no shock that amid contract issues between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the quarterback will not be showing up for the beginning of offseason workouts. Since Jackson is unsigned and the workouts are voluntary, it was expected that the player on a non-exclusive franchise tag would be absent.

Until we know the numbers and a contract is signed you will likely not find Jackson near the Ravens training facility.

Unsigned players stay away for many reasons, including the risk of injury. An unsigned player can show up and would likely ask for a letter of protection, so if they get hurt the team will pay.

Players will typically workout whether it is in the building or not, so there is a case to be made that it is a smarter move for a player to show up for the voluntary team activities. That way, if the injury does occur, they can still get paid.

Jackson may not even be with the team next season. The team deciding on a non-exclusive franchise tag means the team temporarily keeps Jackson at a guaranteed $32.4 million, but teams are able to negotiate with the 25-year-old. The team elected not to use an exclusive tag, which would have guaranteed the quarterback $45 million and stopped him from speaking with any other teams.

Jackson announced on social media on March 27 that he requested a trade from the team. The relationship between the two parties has been rocky and the trade request was even more proof that No. 8 is ready to move on from Baltimore.

Teams have not shown enough interest since that May 7 decision by the Ravens for him to land in another city. Teams are likely weary of guaranteed money.

There is still the chance that Jackson could sit out for the 2023 season, but it would be a risky move for the QB.