Lamar Jackson wins player of the week for third time in four weeks, first player in history to achieve feat

Lamar Jackson is making winning player of the week awards a weekly ritual. Jackson took home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 12, after going 15 of 20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns while having eight carries for 95 yards in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson became the first player to throw five touchdown passes in his "Monday Night Football" debut, according to the Elias S[ports Bureau. He's the first player in NFL history with four touchdown passes and at least 50 yards rushing in consecutive games and the youngest player with multiple five-touchdown passing games in NFL history (he also accomplished the feat in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins).

Jackson won AFC Player of the Week honors for the third time in four weeks, the first time this decade any offensive player has accomplished the feat. No offensive player in either conference has ever won player of the week honors three times in a four-week span since the award was implemented in 1984, making Jackson the first player in history to accomplish the feat.

Over the past four games, Jackson has played at an unreal level. The Ravens quarterback has completed 76.2 percent of his passes (64 of 84) for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 143.7 passer rating. He also has rushed 41 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns. The week Jackson didn't win player of the week honors he completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 22 yards and four touchdowns while having 10 carries for 79 yards (Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in Week 11, earning the honor).

Jackson has won four player of the week honors this season, the first AFC offensive player to win the award four times since Tom Brady in 2007 (Brady won the award five times that season). Jackson has completed 66.9 percent for his passes for 2,427 yards, 24 touchdown passes to five interceptions and a 111.4 passer rating in 11 games, while having 124 carries for 876 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes (24), touchdown percentage (8.0) and yards per carry (7.1).