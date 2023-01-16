While his dazzling play on the field has generated numerous headlines over the years, Lamar Jackson's recent injury and ongoing contract uncertainty has garnered most of the recent news regarding the Ravens' quarterback.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 league MVP, is entering the biggest offseason of his career as his current contract is set to expire. Jackson played under the fifth-year option this past season after he and the Ravens were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal this past offseason.

While he continued to play at a high level when healthy, Jackson's 2022 season will be remembered for how it ended, with him missing the season's final five games -- including Baltimore's Super Wild Card Weekend loss in Cincinnati -- with a knee injury. This season marked the second straight year that saw Jackson miss games down the stretch due to an injury.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

There is plenty of uncertainty regarding Jackson's future as he and the Ravens look to re-start the process of contract talks. Here's what we do know about Jackson's future regarding his contract situation, including key upcoming dates, both sides' options and what will likely play out.

Ravens still hopeful regarding signing Jackson long-term

Despite previous failures, the Ravens are reportedly still hopeful as far as coming to terms on a future deal with Jackson. While progress was reportedly made when the two sides spoke during the season, a long-term deal was never close to being finalized.

Guaranteed money has reportedly been the main thing that has prevented a deal from already taking place. Jackson reportedly turned down a six-year deal this past summer that would have included $133 million guaranteed. Jackson, however, is reportedly hoping to receive an equal amount of guaranteed money that Deshaun Watson received when the Browns traded for him last offseason. Watson's entire $230 million contract was guaranteed.

While the Ravens' reported offer would have surpassed what Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson currently makes in terms of annual salary, the amount of guaranteed money wasn't enough to convince Jackson to sign the deal. Similar to Watson's record-breaking deal, it's clear the Ravens will have to make history if they want to keep Jackson in Baltimore in the form of guaranteed money.

Franchise tag a likely option

Baltimore can issue the franchise tag on Jackson anytime starting at 4 p.m. on February 21 through 4 p.m. ET on March 7. Barring the unexpected, the Ravens will likely tag Jackson during this time span. This denies Jackson the chance to test free agency while giving Baltimore several additional months to try to work out a longterm deal.

A tag would pay Jackson an estimated $45.2 million for the 2023 season.

Jackson has some leverage if tagged

If he is tagged, Jackson has several options. He could not sign his franchise tag until after training camp but ahead of the start of the regular season, as players are not allowed to practice unless they are under contract. Former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell did this in 2017 after he and the Steelers were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal. Bell eventually signed his franchise tag ahead of Pittsburgh's first regular season game.

Jackson would have to sign his tag prior to the Ravens' 11th regular season game in order to play in 2023 while receiving some of his salary. If Jackson would happen to sit out the entire season, the Ravens could franchise tag him again for 2024, but it would count as the team's second tag of Jackson.

A possible trade not likely, but possible

This likely will not happen, but if the Ravens wanted to entertain trading Jackson, they could do so beginning on March 15, the official start of the new league year. Baltimore could begin possible talks two days prior when the league's negotiating period begins. To trade Jackson, the Ravens would first have to apply the franchise tag prior to the start of the new league year.

Rest assured that the Ravens would receive generous compensation -- likely in the form of two future first-round picks and several other draft picks -- if they traded Jackson, who at 26 still has plenty of prime years remaining in his career.

Jackson open to staying in Baltimore

While he hasn't always liked some of their personnel decisions (especially the team's decision to deal Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft), Jackson has not publicly expressed any desire to leave Baltimore. The Ravens, after all, constructed an offense tailored to his unique skillset after making him a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Along with contractural desires, Jackson is likely hoping for more help and less reliance on his prowess as a runner moving forward. The Ravens' continued reliance on Jackson's running has contributed to his recent injuries. Baltimore would be wise to tweak its offense moving forward while allowing Jackson the chance to make more plays with his arm rather than his legs.

A clean break?

The odds of Jackson and the Ravens parting amicably while allowing him to test free agency is as likely as Lloyd Christmas ending up with Mary Swanson at the end of "Dumb and Dumber". Jackson is too good of a player to simply let go without compensation, and the Ravens are still hopeful that the two sides can work out a deal that can keep Jackson in tow for the long haul.

Our best guess

Given how far away the two sides were this past fall, Jackson will likely be franchise tagged before the start of free agency. As noted above, that will give both sides roughly four more months to work out a longterm deal. Things will get interesting, however, if the two sides can't work out a deal before the start of the season. At that point, Jackson can decide to whether to skip training camp, several regular season games or the entire season altogether.