Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for the team's wild card game next weekend. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain.

Jackson will miss his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Baltimore is 2-2 this season without Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl and former league MVP.

"We'll be hopeful for next week," Harbaugh said Friday when asked about the possibility that Jackson will return this season.

There have been mixed reports regarding Jackson's availability for the postseason. Per ESPN, Jackson has a "strong chance" of playing in the wild-card round. Per NFL Media, Jackson has indicated to those close to him of his confidence of playing in the playoffs, "but others who have watched him closely aren't as convinced."

Jackson went 8-4 as Baltimore's starter during the regular season. While his completion percentage was his lowest since his rookie season, Jackson's touchdown/interception ratio was his best since his MVP season of 2019. Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards-per-carry, his highest average since the '19 season.

For a second straight year, Tyler Huntley has replaced Jackson for the later portion of Baltimore's regular season. Huntley has completed 67% of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has also run for 137 yards and a score on 43 carries.

The Ravens will be a wild card team when the playoffs begin next Sunday. If Baltimore defeats the Bengals on Sunday, a coin toss will determine which team will host the wild card game if Cincinnati is the No. 3 seed and Baltimore is the No. 6 seed.

Jackson's future beyond the postseason has also been in question. Jackson played under the franchise tag this year after he and the Ravens were unable to come to terms on a longterm deal. Jackson's market value is currently projected at $245,442,090 over six years, according to Spotrac.