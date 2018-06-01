Lamar Miller on possibly adding Adrian Peterson to Texans: 'It would help us out as a team'

The Houston Texans have a fairly crowded backfield. There's the veteran, Lamar Miller, who is heading into the third year of a four-year, $26 million contract. Then there's the second-year man, D'Onta Foreman, who is coming off a torn Achilles suffered late last season. And there's the always-there Alfred Blue and scatback Tyler Ervin.

If Miller, the presumptive starter and lead ball-callier, gets his way, they may add another back to the mix -- one who knows a whole lot about Houston.

"I used to look up to Adrian Peterson growing up," Miller said on NFL Network. "He runs the ball hard. He's a great running back. He's been a great running back in this league for years. It would be good to have him join us, just his leadership, seeing the things he's done in previous years, that I feel like I could probably learn from him. It would help us out as a team."

Peterson has made it known recently that he would be ... extremely open to joining up with the (sort-of) hometown team.

"You know obviously I've mentioned Houston a couple of times," Peterson said on ESPN. "I feel like Green Bay wouldn't be a bad look as well. Carolina. There's some options out there. You know Miami. Down there in [Los Angeles]. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley. You see around the league they have a two-back system. Guys are not really not pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple of opportunities for me."

It's unknown how much, exactly, Peterson has left in the tank. He struggled early last season during his stint with the Saints, then had a couple monster games after being traded to the Cardinals, but mostly struggled in Arizona as well. He's now 33 years old and has logged over 2,500 carries in his extraordinary career, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was out of gas at this point. Bringing him in and seeing if there's anything left in those legs wouldn't be the worst idea, but as we saw with New Orleans, AP could also be more trouble than he's worth if he's not getting the ball as often as he'd like.