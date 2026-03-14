NFL teams were wheeling and dealing in free agency this week, as the new league year began on Wednesday. In fact, NFL.com says players agreed to contracts worth a total of $2.3 billion during the first eight hours of the negotiating period.

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips cashed in with the largest deal of free agency thus far, signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers that pays out on average $30 million per year. The Indianapolis Colts also found a way to keep both wide receiver Alec Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones. The former signed the most lucrative contract for a wide receiver in free agency history, putting pen to paper on a four-year, $114 million deal. As for Jones, he reportedly agreed to a two-year, $88 million deal -- making him just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to receive two multiyear contracts worth $40 million per season, joining Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen, according to CBS Sports Research.

While the action has died down a bit, there are still plenty of big names looking for new deals. Where could veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa land? What about Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel? Below we will play free agency matchmaker with the top remaining players searching for new contracts.

2026 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Kyler Murray signing with Vikings Carter Bahns

WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 90 REC 55 REC YDs 643 REC TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

Jauan Jennings is an underrated wideout who presumably has not found the kind of market he expected in free agency. He's underrated for a number of reasons. One, he possesses good size at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds. Two, he's a great blocker and tough competitor who gets under opposing players' skin. And three, he has stepped up for the San Francisco 49ers every time they've asked him to.

The former seventh-round pick had a career year in 2024, catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns, then came back and caught 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2025. He ranks second on the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards over the last two seasons, behind George Kittle, and is tied with Kittle for most receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons with 15. Jennings also established himself as a trusted target. He has more receptions (47) and receiving yards (546) on third down than any other 49er over the past two seasons, and led the team in red-zone targets, fourth-quarter targets and third-down targets.

The Tennessee Titans are already a top spender in free agency, but I don't think they are done. The Friday release of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed freed up $11.4 million in cap space, and the Titans also gained $24.3 million in space thanks to an NFL cap adjustment. Tennessee signed slot weapon Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal, but the work at wideout is not done. It's unknown if Calvin Ridley will be back after fracturing his fibula last year, leaving Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as the returning starters. I'll say the Tennessee kid and former University of Tennessee star returns to ... Tennessee.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Who wouldn't want to see the Bosa brothers together? Joey Bosa joining Nick Bosa in San Francisco would be fun. While the elder Bosa turns 31 this summer, he actually led the NFL with five forced fumbles in his one season with the Buffalo Bills. The 15 games he played last year were his most since 2021, which was a step in the right direction for the oft-injured pass rusher, and Bosa recorded 29 tackles and five sacks. His 77 career sacks rank 10th in the NFL since his rookie year in 2016.

The 49ers also have former first-round pick Mykel Williams returning from a torn ACL, but overall this group recorded a league-worst 20 sacks in 2025. Bosa is an addition that makes sense.

WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel WAS • WR • #1 TAR 99 REC 72 REC YDs 727 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The Denver Broncos are the only team in the NFL to have not agreed to terms with a free agent outside of their own building this offseason. Many have tried to hypothetically pair Deebo Samuel and Sean Payton for years. Now, he's actually available. Payton has often talked about his "Joker" position -- which is a player that can line up anywhere and everywhere on offense, and affect the game in different ways. That's Samuel.

Samuel was the Washington Commanders' leading receiver last season with Terry McLaurin's health struggles, as he caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns, and added 75 rushing yards and another score. Those 75 rushing yards marked a career low for Samuel in seasons where he played at least eight games. He would easily clear that total if Payton got his hands on him.

The Broncos need to add some weaponry if they want to take advantage of this Super Bowl window. They have a quarterback on a rookie deal and an elite defense. Samuel makes sense in Denver.

DL Cameron Jordan

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones made a post on social media that included just two words: "Cam Jordan."

The New Orleans Saints star is looking to play his 16th NFL season, and it could be his first away from New Orleans. Cameron Jordan has recorded 763 tackles, 175 tackles for loss and 132 sacks in his 243 career games. Those 132 sacks are the most in franchise history. Jordan, who turns 37 this summer, is still a productive player, as he recorded 10.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and 15 tackles for loss in 2025.

The Chiefs have lost plenty on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Charles Omenihu and Derrick Nnadi. Kansas City could score Jordan on a cheap deal as the Chiefs look to rebound in 2026.

OG Wyatt Teller

We could place Joel Bitonio here, but he's reportedly considering retirement. Wyatt Teller has played offensive guard for the Cleveland Browns since the Bills traded him to Cleveland in 2019. He made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022, but missed four starts apiece in 2024 and 2025 due to injury.

The Houston Texans again have to revamp their offensive line this offseason. They added former Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith in free agency, but traded right guard/right tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns. You could make the argument that the Texans have traded their best offensive linemen in back-to-back seasons, sending Laremy Tunsil to Washington in 2025, and then Howard to Cleveland this month. In this hypothetical, we have a former Brown going to Houston in Teller, who was CBS Sports' No. 93 available player in this free agency class.

TE David Njoku

David Njoku CLE • TE • #85 TAR 48 REC 33 REC YDs 293 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

After nine seasons, longtime Browns tight end David Njoku will likely be playing for a different team in 2026. He is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, as Njoku caught 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games while appearing to take a back seat to rookie phenom Harold Fannin Jr.

Njoku turns 30 this summer, but he was a productive and athletic pass catcher for the Browns for years. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Njoku's 384 career receptions rank third in Browns history, his 4,062 yards receiving rank 12th and his 34 receiving touchdowns rank sixth.

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different with Malik Willis replacing Tua Tagovailoa, and Njoku would provide a versatile security blanket for a young quarterback who is getting his first shot to be a full-time starter.

WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen LAC • WR • #13 TAR 122 REC 81 REC YDs 777 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Keenan Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers for a year in 2024 when he was traded to the Chicago Bears, but returned the very next season. We predict he decides to remain with the franchise that selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The six-time Pro Bowler caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers last season, and broke Antonio Gate's franchise record of 955 catches (the record now stands at 985). Gates is still the Chargers' all-time leading receiver with 11,841 yards. Allen is just 534 yards away. Plus, who wouldn't want to stay and play in a Mike McDaniel passing attack with Justin Herbert at quarterback?

LB Bobby Okereke

Bobby Okereke could stay in the NFC East, as the Dallas Cowboys have a need at inside linebacker. Okereke recorded 143 tackles, one sack, six passes defended and two interceptions last season for the New York Giants, and has crossed 90 tackles in each of the last five years.

Okereke found his way to New York in 2023 after four seasons played with the Colts, and started off his Giants career with a bang. That season, he and teammate Xavier McKinney were the only two players in the NFL to play every defensive snap, as he recorded 149 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. The former team captain was a consistent contributor that new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker got a good look at twice a year. Let's send him to Dallas.

LB Matt Milano

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a legitimate need at linebacker, and the veteran Matt Milano would fill that need. After nine years in Buffalo, the former Pro Bowl linebacker is looking for a change of scenery, and he could be Lavonte David's replacement should the legend retire.

Milano was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 after recording 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and three interceptions in 15 games. Injuries began to slow him down after that magical campaign, ailments which included a broken leg and torn biceps, but there's still some gas left in the tank for Milano. He recorded 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 12 games played last year, and is a veteran leader who wouldn't cost too much.

WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs NE • WR • #8 TAR 102 REC 85 REC YDs 1013 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

I wouldn't expect Stefon Diggs to sign with a new team quickly. He's dealing with an off-field situation, and pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges just last month after an alleged assault of his personal chef.

The New England Patriots released Diggs prior to free agency after he led the team with 1,013 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 85 catches on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. New England's next leading wide receiver was Kayshon Boutte with 551 yards. It was an impressive season from Diggs, as he was coming off a torn ACL at 32 years old.

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowl pass catcher, and led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020. The ring-chasing Ravens make sense for Diggs. He was born in Gaithersburg, and went to high school at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney before starring at the University of Maryland. It would be fitting if he helped Baltimore's NFL team get to the Super Bowl.