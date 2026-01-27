For all but two NFL teams, the offseason is underway, and what an offseason it's been already. Ten head coach vacancies emerged, and just six have been filled. The Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for their next leader.

There's still plenty to come, both on the field and off. The Super Bowl is under two weeks away. By then, more head-coaching vacancies will be filled, and the coaching staffs around them will fill in, too. And before we know it -- March 9 at noon ET to be exact -- the legal tampering period for free agents will begin.

Two weeks ago, Garrett Podell ranked the top 50 free agents set to be in this year's class. "Set to be" is important here, as some players may agree to deals to stay with their teams before the legal tampering period begins. And plenty more can and will change between now and then, too. Coaches finding new homes will impact where free agents go. Plus, there will be releases that shake up the free agency pool significantly. Still, just by looking at team needs, projected salary cap space and potential player/coach/scheme fits, we can start to piece together potential landing spots.

The Cowboys would be foolish to lose Pickens after his breakout 93-catch, 1,429-yard season earned him All-Pro honors. Jerry Jones has already expressed a desire to keep him, and after losing Micah Parsons, he can't let Pickens leave. Other suitors: Commanders, Ravens, Broncos

2. DE Trey Hendrickson: Ravens

The Ravens finished 31st in sack rate, and they could lose many edge defenders in free agency. There's a clear need here, and Hendrickson fits the Ravens' win-now window. Other suitors: 49ers, Chargers, Cowboys

The Colts are all the way in on Jones, especially after they traded away two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. He's coming off a torn Achilles, but expect Indianapolis to figure something out. Other suitors: Cardinals, Vikings

Tennessee has the most effective cap space in the NFL, and they use that to their advantage here to bring in an impressive edge rusher. Phillips only had five sacks in 2025, but he was tied for ninth league-wide in pressures and had an impressive 18.8% pressure rate. Other suitors: Commanders, Chargers, Eagles

5. C Tyler Linderbaum: Chargers

With three Pro Bowls in four years, Linderbaum is the clear-cut top interior lineman in this free agency class. Though he has expressed a desire to return to the Ravens, the Chargers have the second-most effective cap space in the NFL and could hypothetically beat out any other offer. Will that be enough? Other suitors: Ravens, Giants

6. WR Alec Pierce: Commanders

Coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters both expressed a desire to get younger and faster this offseason. Pierce is young (25) and fast: He's led the NFL in yards per catch in consecutive seasons, and he became the first player since A.J. Brown in 2019 to go over 1,000 yards on at least 20 yards per catch. Other suitors: Colts, Raiders, Steelers, Bills

7. LT Rasheed Walker: Cardinals

It was an up-and-down year for the Packers' offensive line, mostly due to injuries, but Walker played in all 17 games and has been a major success story as a former seventh-round pick. He cashes in on that success with a handsome deal from Arizona. Other suitors: Browns, Packers, Rams

8. QB Aaron Rodgers: Retirement

If Rodgers does surprisingly stick around, it will be interesting to see who shows interest in a 42-year-old quarterback who has been either injured or below average the last three years. Rodgers still takes care of the ball well, but he isn't mobile, nor does he stand strong in the pocket and deliver downfield like he used to. Other suitors: Vikings, Steelers

Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs, and Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent. Hall isn't as elusive as Walker, but he is a smooth operator with some impressive explosiveness, and he's a better pass catcher. Other suitors: Chiefs, Broncos

10. LB Quay Walker: Commanders

Washington desperately needs to add youth, speed and athleticism across the defense especially, and the 25-year-old Walker fits the bill for what should be an overhauled unit. Other suitors: Packers, Titans, Rams

11. WR Jauan Jennings: Titans

Jennings had a breakout 2024 and followed it up with a solid 2025 that included nine receiving touchdowns. He's a big, strong reliable receiver who is especially effective on third downs, and Robert Saleh would love to bring him along from San Francisco to Tennessee. Other suitors: Bills, 49ers, Falcons

12. EDGE Odafe Oweh: Chargers

Oweh was rejuvenated in Los Angeles after a mid-season trade from the Ravens, and keeping him around would allow him to continue to grow in his new environment. Oweh should command a lot of interest given his age and speed, though. Other suitors: 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Cowboys

13. CB Tariq Woolen: Eagles

Philadelphia has stars at one outside cornerback spot (Quinyon Mitchell) and the nickel cornerback spot (Cooper DeJean). It would love to add a second strong outside cornerback to that duo, and Woolen would fit the bill as a massive talent that Vic Fangio can get the best out of. Other suitors: Commanders, Cowboys, Jets

14. CB Alontae Taylor: Rams

Taylor had his best year as a pro in 2025, and the Rams have a clear need at cornerback. Whether they address it in free agency or the draft remains TBD, but in this projection, they nab one of the top free agents available. Other suitors: Saints, Dolphins, Titans

Lloyd was one of the NFL's best linebackers this year, and given his breakout coincided with the Jaguars' breakout and he's just 27, Jacksonville should work hard to keep him. Other suitors: Jets Commanders, Panthers

16. CB Jaylen Watson: Jets

Aaron Glenn knows he needs better cornerback play, and Watson -- who hasn't allowed any touchdowns either of the past two seasons -- fits the bill perfectly as a big outside corner. Other suitors: Raiders, Titans, Rams

It wouldn't really be the Buccaneers without Mike Evans, right? Other suitors: Bills, Ravens

18. RT Braden Smith: Colts

Smith has been a steady starter for nearly a decade in Indianapolis, and the Colts will work hard to ensure they keep one of the league's best offensive line groups in place. Other suitors: Cardinals, Patriots, Cowboys

19. RB Kenneth Walker III: Jets

New York loses Hall but gets Walker, a tackle-breaking machine who will have ample suitors. Other suitors: Seahawks, Saints, Texans

20. TE Kyle Pitts: Falcons

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski had a ton of success with tight ends during his time with the Browns, and Pitts, coming off a strong season, could be next in line. Other suitors: Chargers, Commanders

21. QB Malik Willis: Dolphins

This has already become a popular landing spot ever since the Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Willis would be a good mid-range option: a quarterback with the potential to be more than a bridge guy, but not one who would require a big contract. Other suitors: Colts, Browns

22. DT John Franklin-Myers: Jaguars

Jacksonville would love to get more production out of its interior defensive line, especially given how much it would help edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Other suitors: Colts, Raiders, Chargers

23. RB Travis Etienne: Seahawks

The Jaguars will surely try their best to keep Etienne around given his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence going back to their Clemson days, but ultimately Seattle finds its Walker replacement in Etienne, who is an upgrade at pass catcher. Other suitors: Cowboys, Jaguars, Texans

24. S Coby Bryant: Patriots

New England made a huge jump this year thanks to some big spending on defense, and they keep that trend going by adding the versatile Bryant. Other suitors: Commanders, Panthers, Vikings

25. G David Edwards: Bills

The Bills don't have much cap room, but keeping their outstanding offensive line should be top of mind for newly promoted Brandon Beane. Other suitors: Browns, Lions, Giants

26. WR Rashid Shaheed: Seahawks

Seattle traded multiple picks at the trade deadline to acquire Shaheed, and while he hasn't had as big a role as expected on offense, he has been terrific as a returner with three return touchdowns (including playoffs). Other suitors: Rams, Giants, Vikings

27. C Connor McGovern: Bills

Buffalo would do well to keep the guy who snaps the ball to Josh Allen. Other suitors: Bengals, Lions

28. EDGE Boye Mafe: Buccaneers

Tampa Bay desperately needs to its pass-rushing department, and it does so here with Mafe, who has shown flashes but saw his role reduced this year. Other suitors: Commanders, Patriots, Colts, Bears

29. RB Javonte Williams: Cowboys

Williams broke out in Dallas after an injury-plagued start to his career in Denver. He's an absolute bowling ball of a runner who provides the might the Cowboys need to complement their passing game. Other suitors: Jaguars , Texans, Chiefs

30. C Cade Mays: Panthers

Carolina keeps Mays, who has developed nicely since being a sixth-round pick in 2022. Other suitors: Vikings, Lions, Texans

31. WR Romeo Doubs: Saints

The Saints have already determined that they'll move forward into 2026 with Tyler Shough as their quarterback, and in doing so, they should upgrade his surroundings. Doubs would provide a strong No. 2 option opposite Chris Olave. Other suitors: Giants, Jets, 49ers

32. TE Isaiah Likely: Commanders

Washington needs to replace Zach Ertz, and Likely provides speed and athleticism Jayden Daniels hasn't had at the position before. Other suitors: Chiefs, Eagles

33. LB Nakobe Dean: Titans

Saleh will want a strong presence in the middle of his defense, and putting Dean behind a front of Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Phillips (projected) would be a great way to unleash him as a blitzer. Other suitors: Bills, Panthers, Vikings

34. S Kamren Curl: Vikings

With Harrison Smith potentially retiring, Minnesota gets his replacement in Curl, a strong-tackling safety who has done solid work with both the Commanders and the Rams. Other suitors: Rams, Jets, Bears

35. CB Nahshon Wright: Bears

Wright was one of the most surprising breakouts of the 2025 season. After one interception in four seasons, he had five in his only campaign with the Bears and added two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Other suitors: Vikings, Rams, Jaguars

36. DE Joey Bosa: 49ers

The Bosa brothers reunite as San Francisco adds a much-needed pass rusher. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming off a torn ACL, and the elder Bosa would be a help as a situational player. Other suitors: Bills, Cowboys, Buccaneers

37. S Jaylinn Hawkins: Patriots

New England keeps one of its unsung heroes. Other suitors: Jaguars, Broncos

38. CB Jamel Dean: Packers

The Packers forced just 14 turnovers last season, tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL. In steps Dean, who had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Other suitors: Jets, 49ers, Steelers

39. WR Wan'Dale Robinson: Giants

It wouldn't be much of a stretch to see new coach John Harbaugh seeing Robinson in a similar role to Zay Flowers. Robinson had never had more than 699 receiving yards in a season before last year's 1,014-yard campaign, and he and Jaxson Dart showed strong chemistry. Other suitors: Falcons, Dolphins, Jets

40. EDGE Khalil Mack: Bears

Mack makes a return to Chicago, where he starred from 2018-21. The Bears need to juice their pass rush without spending a ton, and Mack fits both. Other suitors: Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals

41. TE David Njoku: Giants

The Giants need playmakers of all kinds for Dart, and Njoku is a physical tight end whom John Harbaugh knows well from their shared time in the AFC North. Other suitors: Browns, Dolphins, Eagles

42. G Isaac Seumalo: Panthers

Carolina is set to have several interior offensive linemen hit free agency, so adding Seumalo -- who can thrive the smash-mouth style the Panthers want to play -- makes sense. Other suitors: Texans, Seahawks, Chargers

43. S Bryan Cook: Broncos

Cook goes from the Chiefs to one of their AFC West rivals in this projected move. Denver has two impending free agent safeties who have played significant snaps for them this season, and should they lose either one, Cook would fill in nicely. Other suitors: Raiders, Vikings, Cowboys

44. WR Deebo Samuel: Chargers

The longtime 49ers standout heads back to the west coast after one season with the Commanders. Samuel provides new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (who was with Samuel in San Francisco) another chess piece, one who can excel after the catch and provide easy completions for Herbert. Other suitors: 49ers, Steelers, Cardinals

45. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney: Bengals

Even at 32, Clowney showed he can get after the passer and stop the run at a high level. The Bengals very much need both. Other suitors: Cowboys, Seahawks, 49ers

46. G Joel Bitonio: Texans

Bitonio's remarkable run of seven straight Pro Bowl selections (which included five All-Pro honors) ended in 2025. He's not what he once was, but he can still be a serviceable interior option. Other suitors: Chargers, Titans, Ravens

47. LB Bobby Wagner: Retirement

Wagner, who turns 36 this summer, had a strong 2024 for a surprising Washington defense, but he struggled in 2025 as the Commanders' defense as a whole did, too. Other suitors: Commanders, Bills, Panthers

48. LB Demario Davis: Saints

It's hard to envision Davis playing anywhere other than New Orleans. The 36-year-old can still get it done and is a great locker-room presence and leader for a young team. Other suitors: Broncos, Falcons

49. QB Joe Flacco: Bengals

Cincinnati should keep a player who did admirably filling in last year, though he may well have other options given he's done the same for several teams. Other suitors: Falcons, Colts

50. DT David Onyemata: Bills

Onyemata had a strong 2025, grading out as a top-10 interior defensive lineman. The Bills need all the help they can get against the run, and Onyemata has some inside-outside versatility. Other suitors: Chiefs, Cardinals, Bears