Landon Collins grabs a 'pick six' against Christian Hackenberg

Landon Collins is in 2016 form already for the New York Giants.

Scratch that, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year SNUB is in even better form heading into his third NFL season.

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was the victim of this interception for a touchdown.

