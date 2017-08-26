Landon Collins grabs a 'pick six' against Christian Hackenberg
Landon Collins is in 2016 form already for the New York Giants.
WATCH: @TheHumble_21 with the PICK 6!! pic.twitter.com/wRqnYxk00o— New York Giants (@Giants) August 26, 2017
Scratch that, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year SNUB is in even better form heading into his third NFL season.
Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was the victim of this interception for a touchdown.
