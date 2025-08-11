Philadelphia Eagles practice on Sunday ended on a scary note when offensive lineman Landon Dickerson went down with an apparent leg injury. Dickerson, a force at left guard for Philadelphia, had to be carted off the field and into the locker room, according to reporters covering open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dickerson dropped to the turf toward the end of practice. Dickerson's teammates all took a knee around him. He first needed assistance to limp off the field until the cart came out to take him down the tunnel.

Dickerson, 26, was on the injury report as a limited participant with a knee injury on Saturday. He did not participate in team drills but was a full participant on Sunday.

Dickerson, a second-round pick out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, has become an integral part of the offensive line that powered the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory last season. Dickerson earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod last year, and he recently signed a mammoth contract extension.

Back in March, Dickerson and the Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million. Both the total dollar amount and the $50 million guaranteed were second among guards, and Dickerson's $21 million in average annual value was the top number on the market.

The Eagles were already breaking in third-year pro Tyler Steen as the new starter at right guard after Mekhi Becton left for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. If Dickerson is sidelined, that would leave a big hole on the left side as the Eagles try to defend their title.