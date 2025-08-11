Philadelphia Eagles star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is "thought to have suffered" a torn meniscus injury after being carted off the field during his team's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field last weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowl left guard, had to be carted off the field and into the locker room and didn't return to practice. He is receiving additional treatment options to determine next steps and how long he will be out, according to ESPN.

The initial injury occurred at the end of Philadelphia's open practice. He needed assistance to limp off the field until the cart came out to take him down the tunnel. Dickerson, 26, was on the injury report as a limited participant with a knee injury on Saturday and did not participate in team drills before returning the next day as a full participant before the injury occurred.

The former No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama has emerged as one of the best players at his position. Dickerson earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod last year and signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million last offseason.