Philadelphia Eagles star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson reportedly avoided a major knee injury after exiting practice on a cart on Sunday. Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury and will undergo a "minor" surgery to repair it, according to multiple reports. He is considered week-to-week with the potential of being available for Philadelphia's season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4, both ESPN and NFL Network are reporting.

Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowl left guard, had to be carted off the field and into the locker room Sunday and didn't return to practice. He needed assistance to limp off the field until the cart came out to take him down the tunnel.

Dickerson, 26, was on the injury report as a limited participant with a knee injury on Saturday. He did not participate in team drills that day but was a full participant on Sunday before exiting practice.

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama has emerged as one of the best players at his position and an integral part of the offensive line that powered the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory last season. Dickerson earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod last year and signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million last offseason.

The Eagles have been breaking in third-year pro Tyler Steen as the new starter at right guard after Mekhi Becton left for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. While Dickerson is sidelined, Kenyon Green and Matt Pryor are among the candidates who could be in line for first-team reps.