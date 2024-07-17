Jason Kelce may have retired, but the former perennial Pro Bowl center is still a regular at the Philadelphia Eagles' facility.

Kelce has played his last snap (he retired shortly after the 2023 season ended), but given his continued presence at the Eagles' facility, could coaching possibly be in his future?

"Most definitely," Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson recently said on "Up & Adams." "He was in the building maybe more than a lot of players this offseason."

How does Kelce spend his time at the facility nowadays?

"He was in there lifting," Johnson said. "He would be stretching, he would be talking. I think he was kind of seeking advice from people and opinions about his future. He was in the building a lot."

Kelce becoming a coach makes sense, given his passion for the game and his desire to help other excel at it. The later was on display shortly after the Eagles selected center Dylan McMahon in the sixth round of April's draft. Kelce introduced himself to the team's new center while he was getting a workout in at the team's facility.

"He's the best center to ever do it," McMahon said of Kelce. "Just to meet him and have him around this building to be able to pick his brain once in a while is just an amazing experience."

While coaching makes sense on paper, there are obviously some deterrents that may keep Kelce off of the sidelines, most notably the time commitment. Kelce has three kids, after all, and is surely looking to devote more of his time to his family now that he is retired. Kelce also continues to host a popular podcast with his brother (Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) and is set to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" crew this fall.

At this point, it appears that Kelce has enough on his plate and likely won't add coaching to his list of responsibilities anytime soon. But if he ever decides to go down that road, Kelce already has a place to put his belongings.

"I think he has a locker in the coach's locker room now," Johnson said.