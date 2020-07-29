Watch Now: COVID-19 Concerns Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season ( 2:06 )

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-10 list on Wednesday. Johnson, via social media, acknowledged that he has tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19, but I feel strong and ready to go," Johnson wrote. "Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit - 18 days ago.

"I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well.

"I will follow all protocols and I look forward to jining my teammates and coaches on the field soon!"

The league's recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted, per the agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster cuts. Furthermore, teams may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Prior to the start of training camp, the NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend, whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players also have the ability to opt-out later in the season in the event that a family member becomes sick. Here's the list of players who have made the decision to opt out.

Johnson was one of three Eagles players who were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Also included on the list were linebacker Nathan Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata.