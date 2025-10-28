Commanders standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil left Washington's Week 8 "Monday Night Football" contest against the Chiefs on the team's opening offensive series due to a hamstring injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return, returned briefly in the second quarter, exited and then was officially ruled out.

The Commanders acquired Tunsil, 31, and a fourth-round pick from the Texans this offseason in exchange for second-, third-, fourth- and seventh-round picks. A five-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil entered Week 8 as Pro Football Focus' fourth-best pass blocking tackle in the NFL this season.

Commanders' Zach Ertz makes NFL history vs. Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football' Bryan DeArdo

Brandon Coleman, who started the season as the Commanders left guard before getting benched, replaced Tunsil at left tackle. The Commanders were already without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) and have been hit hard by injuries this season. Monday is the third game Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has missed, with an ankle injury costing him Weeks 3 and 4. Terry McLaurin returned Monday after missing four straight games due to a quad injury, and Deebo Samuel also returned after missing one heel with a nagging heel injury. Fellow starting wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) hasn't played since Week 2 and recently went on IR.

The Commanders (3-4) entered Monday night having lost two straight.