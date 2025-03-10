The NFL's first day of legal tampering was a memorable one, as we saw Sam Darnold agree to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Fields found a new home with the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles lost valued free agents Josh Sweat and Milton Williams to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, respectively. However, the big news of the day was a trade that no one saw coming.

The Houston Texans are trading star left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick, according to The Washington Post. After shocking the NFL world by making the NFC Championship game this past season, it's clear that Washington is trying to compete for a Super Bowl as soon as possible. Commanders general manager Adam Peters has traded for Deebo Samuel and Tunsil in just the last couple weeks. Could Trey Hendrickson be next?

Who won this wild trade? Let's attempt to grade arguably the most massive transaction of the day:

Trade

Commanders get: LT Laremy Tunsil, 2025 fourth-round

LT Laremy Tunsil, 2025 fourth-round Texans get: 2025 third-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

Commanders: B+

The Commanders haven't adopted Sean McVay's "eff them picks" mindset yet, but they are getting close! Washington traded a third-round pick, fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a fifth-round pick at the trade deadline, then sent a fifth-round pick for Deebo. Now, Washington surrendered a third-round pick and seventh-round pick this year, plus a second-round pick and fourth-round pick next year while picking up an extra fourth for April's draft.

PFF states that Washington finished 22nd in pass-blocking and 28th in run-blocking last year. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked 47 times, which ranked sixth-most in the NFL, but some of those sacks had more to do with his playing style, if you will. Tunsil is one of the best left tackles in the league -- especially when it comes to pass blocking.

If this transaction directly leads to Washington winning a Super Bowl in the next two years, it's an "A+" move. However, keep in mind that this transaction may not be done just yet. Tunsil has two more years and $42.6 million remaining on his current contract, according to Spotrac, but no guaranteed money in 2026. That makes me think an adjustment or extension is coming for him. Tunsil is already the No. 3 highest-paid left tackle in the game. What kind of contract is he about to sign?

Texans: C-

The Texans got worse on Monday, and they got worse in an area where they wanted to get better this offseason. Houston's offensive line struggled in 2024, and allowed C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times. The offensive line was a reason why the Texans offense as a whole took a step backwards in 2024. In Stroud's rookie season, Houston ranked No. 12 in total yards (342.4 yards per game) and No. 13 in points per game (22.2). In 2024, the Texans ranked No. 22 in yards (319.7 yards per game) and No. 19 in scoring (21.9 points per game).

Upgrading Stroud's protection is an important goal for Houston this offseason, and it's just that more important now that the Texans' best blocker is gone. DeMeco Ryans understands how important the trenches are on both sides of the ball, so expect mock drafts from here on out to include the Texans taking an offensive lineman with the No. 25 overall pick.

Tunsil's looming extension/new contract likely played a major factor in this decision to move him, but it's tough to replace a talent like Tunsil. The Texans will not be able to make a deep playoff run if the offensive line is worse than last year.