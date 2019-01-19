Larry Fitzgerald apparently hits a hole-in-one while golfing with Barack Obama

It's not often you can outshine a former president of the United States, but that's exactly what Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald did during a golf outing with Barack Obama.

The two men were playing together on Friday in Florida when Fitzgerald did the improbable: He sank a hole-in-one.

According to Golf Channel analyst Tim Rosaforte, who was tweeting out details of the shot, Fitzgerald was pretty shocked his ball went in the cup. The receiver's perfect shot came on the 13th hole at Seminole Golf Club, which is 165 yards in length.

Fitzgerald and Obama were a part of foursome that included club president Jimmy Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, a minority owner of the Boston Celtics. Although the club has strict rules about cell phone usage on the course, Dunne decided to waive those rules so that Fitzgerald could take a video of his ball in the hole.

"I'm playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one." Fitzgerald said, via Rosaforte. "This is unbelievable!"

Obama also had a pretty solid shot on the hole, knocking it within 20 feet of the cup, but then Fitzgerald quickly stole his thunder with an 8-iron shot that traveled roughly 162 yards in the air, according to Rosaforte.

Fitzgerald is such a huge fan of golf that he actually spends a lot of his offseason playing the sport. Not only has he recently played with Tiger Woods, but he also came away with the win at the AT&T Celebrity Pro-Am last February.

On the first Sunday since completion of @NFL season @LarryFitzgerald & partner Kevin Streelman win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am team title.



Tourney began in 1937. Fitz becomes 1st African American to accomplish that.



Also just 7th althlete to win & 1st in 30 years (Marino ‘88) pic.twitter.com/Q05Xf5aVoM — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) February 11, 2018

As for his football career, Fitzgerald still seems to be undecided about whether or not he's going to return for 2019. During an interview this week, Fitzgerald praised new coach Kliff Kingsbury, but said he was going to take some more time to figure out what he's going to do.