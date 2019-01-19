Larry Fitzgerald apparently hits a hole-in-one while golfing with Barack Obama
The Cardinals receiver picked a good time to hit the best shot of his life
It's not often you can outshine a former president of the United States, but that's exactly what Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald did during a golf outing with Barack Obama.
The two men were playing together on Friday in Florida when Fitzgerald did the improbable: He sank a hole-in-one.
According to Golf Channel analyst Tim Rosaforte, who was tweeting out details of the shot, Fitzgerald was pretty shocked his ball went in the cup. The receiver's perfect shot came on the 13th hole at Seminole Golf Club, which is 165 yards in length.
Fitzgerald and Obama were a part of foursome that included club president Jimmy Dunne and Glenn Hutchins, a minority owner of the Boston Celtics. Although the club has strict rules about cell phone usage on the course, Dunne decided to waive those rules so that Fitzgerald could take a video of his ball in the hole.
"I'm playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one." Fitzgerald said, via Rosaforte. "This is unbelievable!"
Obama also had a pretty solid shot on the hole, knocking it within 20 feet of the cup, but then Fitzgerald quickly stole his thunder with an 8-iron shot that traveled roughly 162 yards in the air, according to Rosaforte.
Fitzgerald is such a huge fan of golf that he actually spends a lot of his offseason playing the sport. Not only has he recently played with Tiger Woods, but he also came away with the win at the AT&T Celebrity Pro-Am last February.
As for his football career, Fitzgerald still seems to be undecided about whether or not he's going to return for 2019. During an interview this week, Fitzgerald praised new coach Kliff Kingsbury, but said he was going to take some more time to figure out what he's going to do.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Championship Week odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC title games 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Lynch tried to light blunt at game
Marshawn Lynch plays by his own rules
-
NFL Playoffs expert picks, top parlay
R.J. White drove deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years
-
Conference championship NFL DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Rams fans petition to get rid of ref
Rams fans are not happy that Bill Vinovich will be officiating Sunday's game
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots-Chiefs in AFC
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...