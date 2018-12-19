Larry Fitzgerald doesn't know if this will be his final Cardinals home game but 'NFL careers end every Sunday'

We're nearing the end of yet another NFL season, so of course it is time for the seemingly annual speculation of whether this will be the last season during which Larry Fitzgerald laces up his spikes.

The longtime Arizona Cardinals great is wrapping up his 15th year in the league, and he's been productive for the Cards once again. But Fitzgerald is also 35 years old and the Cardinals are rebuilding and he has absolutely zero left to prove at the NFL level, given that he is widely considered one of the best receivers in NFL history and will surely go into the Hall of Fame almost immediately upon becoming eligible. (That'll happen when you rank third in catches, second in yards, and seventh in receiving touchdowns in the history of the NFL. Every player ahead of Fitzgerald on any of those lists is either already in the Hall of Fame or just as sure a bet to eventually be enshrined there as Fitzgerald.)

And so, nearing the end of the year, we are now running up against the possibility of Fitzgerald doing things for the last time in his great career. With the Cardinals playing on the road in Week 17, that means this coming weekend's game against the Rams could be the last home game of his career. Will that be the case?

"It may. It may not," Fitzgerald said, per the Arizona Republic. "NFL careers end every Sunday. I'm just blessed to be able to play the game I love."

(Stream Rams-Cardinals and all of Saturday's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

Despite the fact that it might in fact be the last time he puts on his home uniform, Fitzgerald is just treating it like a normal game, which comes as no surprise. "No different than any other game," he said. "Honed in and ready to play as I have the hundreds of other times I have done it." Of course, he also maintains that if this is the final time he suits up for a home game with Arizona, it will be the final time he suits up for any home game. Don't expect to see Fitzgerald make a late-career appearance in another uniform.

"I have never had any desire to play anywhere else," he said. "I started here."

It's only right that he finish there, too.