Larry Fitzgerald has hilarious response to his dad's phone going off in postgame interview
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. is a long time journalist
After the Arizona Cardinals surprising win over the Seattle Seahawks, one of the NFC's top teams, on Sunday, Larry Fitzgerald took questions from reporters, and one was quite familiar to the future Hall of Famer. Fitzgerald's dad, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. was in the media scrum following the 27-13 win and got a shoutout from his son, but not exactly for a positive reason.
While Larry Fitz was taking questions from journalists his dad's phone went off, disrupting the question being asked and throwing off the star wide receiver.
Fitzgerald joked around with his father, who is a long time journalist, and called him out saying, "Can we get some professionalism here, please?"
The 11-time Pro Bowler then said, "You okay? You okay? You ready?" and then asked for the question to be repeated.
Take a look at the incredible interaction:
His dad managed not to laugh or crack a smile during the whole thing.
Fitzgerald had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on the road at CenturyLink Field.
The Cardinals bumped the Seahawks out of first place hopes in the NFC in their back-and-forth race with the San Francisco 49ers, and into the five seed.
With the win, Arizona improved their record to 5-9-1, though they are already eliminated from the playoffs.
Next week the Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the regular season finale.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Texans will play starters in Week 17
The Texans have an outside shot at the No. 3 seed in the AFC, but should know playoff seed...
-
Packers vs. Vikings expert picks, odds
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
Mason Rudolph expected to miss Week 17
Pittsburgh will be down a QB in Week 17
-
Jackson set to return for playoffs
Jackson has been on injured reserve since November, but the Eagles appear set to get their...
-
Mark Ingram dealing with calf strain
The MRI reveals a calf strain for Ingram
-
Report: Lynch, Seattle exploring reunion
Beast Mode could be returning to the NFC West soon for one final playoff run in Seattle
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Cardinals upset Seahawks in Seattle
Drake and the Cardinals stun the Seahawks to knock Seattle out of top seed in NFC
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game