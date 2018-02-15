Larry Fitzgerald is officially back for at least one more season

We no longer have to wonder whether or not Larry Fitzgerald will be playing football during the 2018 season. It's official: Larry Fitz is coming back. The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday morning that Fitzgerald will return to the team next season.

Larry’s back.



Get it?



Bad joke. Good news: @LarryFitzgerald is returning for the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/4baph2VgLz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 15, 2018

Fitzgerald is now 34 years old (he'll turn 35 a few weeks before the 2018 season starts) and there have been rumors about his retirement for a few seasons now. He's elected to return again and again, and despite rumors that he might eventually play elsewhere, he continually returned to Arizona. It appears that will again be the case.

All Fitzgerald is doing at this point is padding a resume that is already Hall of Fame-worthy. He has made 11 Pro Bowls during his illustrious career and ranks third all time in receptions (1,234) and receiving yards (15,545), as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns (110). He is a mortal lock to walk into Canton five years after he retires.

He's also shown absolutely zero sign of slowing down. His catch totals over the last three seasons: 109, 107, 109. Only Antonio Brown has more receptions during that time. Only Julio Jones, Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, T.Y. Hilton, and Mike Evans have more receiving yards. Only nine players have more receiving touchdowns. In other words: Fitz is still one of the very best in the game. And he should continue to help the Cardinals for as long as he sticks around.

The team is in a transition this offseason, with Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer having retired. Arians was replaced by former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and it remains to be seen who the Cardinals will turn to as their next quarterback. Whoever it is will have one of the most reliable targets of all time helping him out next season.