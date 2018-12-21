Larry Fitzgerald offers reasons to be optimistic about Josh Rosen's future with Cardinals

As the NFL community heaps praise on Baker Mayfield, who has led the Browns out of a state of despair and into relevancy, Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is quietly toiling away in Arizona, where he's undergoing a typical developmental season that's included plenty of growing pains as the Cardinals head toward a likely three- or four-win season.

Despite his early struggles, future Hall of Famer and Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald remains high on Rosen's future outlook. Appearing on CBS Sports HQ's "Reiter's Block" on Thursday, Fitzgerald told Bill Reiter why Cardinals fans should be optimistic about Rosen and their future.

"As soon as he stepped on campus, he was pretty mature as a man. He's got a wide array of interests. He's really intellectually curious. Just overall a fun guy to be around," he said. "Football-wise, he's got some experience, got a couple of games under his belt, and every single week he's progressing in the right direction with the reads and accuracy and just his knowledge of the system. He's only going to continue to get better.

"We've been decimated on the offensive line, so it's been a struggle for him in that. Besides that, he's been playing outstanding."

Fitzgerald went on to say Rosen has "unbelievable arm strength" and can make "tight contested throws under duress."

Reiter and Fitzgerald also went on to talk about the struggles of this season, how Fitzgerald has sustained his high level of play for the past 15 seasons, the advice Fitzgerald would give to younger receivers, and who his role models were when he first entered the league.

The Cardinals close out the season against the Rams and Seahawks as they try to play spoiler down the stretch. Fitzgerald also has some individual reasons to play for as the season comes to a close. As it stands, Fitzgerald is 32 catches behind Tony Gonzalez for the second-most catches in NFL history and one touchdown catch behind Antonio Gates for the sixth-most touchdown catches ever.