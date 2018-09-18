Larry Fitzgerald picks up an entire day's tab at a local deli to help terminally ill owner
Casella’s Italian Delicatessen customers were treated to free meals on behalf of Fitzgerald
The family-owned Casella's Italian Delicatessen has served Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1977. Just over 30 minutes away is the University of Phoenix Stadium, where longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been giving locals reason to tune in on Sundays since 2004.
Now, more than four decades after he began serving up sandwiches in town, Casella's founder, 79-year-old Joe Casella, is facing terminal cancer. And Fitzgerald is putting his money where his heart is to help the Casella family in their time of need.
As reported by KTAR, the perennial Pro Bowler picked up the tab on all orders at the deli from 12-5 p.m. on Tuesday, when donations for Casella and his family will also be collected.
"I want to support Joe, his legacy and his family, and I hope those that come in Tuesday will do the same by donating to support this man, his family and what they have and continue to represent," Fitzgerald said, per KTAR.
As KTAR noted, Fitzgerald and teammates D.J. Foster and Christian Kirk, who both attended nearby Saguaro High School, were also scheduled to visit the deli to "thank the patrons for their donations" to Casella, who "has been a longtime supporter" of the high school's athletics.
Fitzgerald was born in Minneapolis and played college football in Pittsburgh, but he's been the face of the Cardinals for more than a decade. Drafted third overall by the Cardinals in 2004, he's been a staple of Arizona's sports scene ever since, racking up 11 Pro Bowl appearances and even more community partnerships over the course of a future Hall of Fame career.
