Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did not have the most explosive rookie season, but the same can be said about franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald's pro debut. The former No. 3 overall pick caught just 58 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns back in 2004, then came right back and led the NFL in receptions with 103 in his second season. Fitzgerald expects big improvement from Harrison in 2025, and he thought the 22-year-old's potential was on full display during his rookie campaign.

"I saw a guy who made a lot of plays," Fitzgerald said, via azcentral.com. "He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He's only gonna continue to get better so I'm excited to see his Year 2."

In 17 games played, Harrison caught 62 of 116 targets for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. He was inconsistent to say the least. In Week 2, Harrison caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the rival Los Angeles Rams, which would end up being the first of two 100-yard receiving outings, but Harrison was also held under 40 receiving yards seven times.

Harrison's 885 receiving yards ranked third among first-round wideouts last year, as Brian Thomas Jr. (1,284 yards) and Malik Nabers (1,204 yards) dominated the competition en route to Pro Bowl selections. However, Harrison still possesses that star potential.

"If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful," Fitzgerald said. "But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes."