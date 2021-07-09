Larry Fitzgerald's future in the NFL continues to hang in the balance as we step closer toward the opening of training camps across the league. The legendary wide receiver -- who is currently an unrestricted free agent -- has been mulling a possible retirement decision or whether or not he'll suit up for his 18th season in the league. On Friday, Fitzgerald continued to keep his plans up in the air when asked if he'll return to the Arizona Cardinals -- the only NFL team he's ever known -- or sign with any team for that matter.

"I haven't decided anything," Fitzgerald told ESPN's Rachel Nichols, via Pro Football Talk. "Training camp starts in a few weeks. I'm excited, it's going to be another great year for the NFL."

As it relates to a possible return to Arizona, Cardinals GM Steve Keim has been on record this offseason saying that "you never close a door on a guy like that," so it sounds like the team would be open to the idea of bringing him back. That said, the wide receiver room for the Cards is quite crowded as DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and rookie Rondale Moore headline this deep unit. If the soon-to-be 38-year-old is content with a reduced target share, one last run in the desert is not out of the question, however.

If Fitzgerald is looking for a team that may give him a better chance at winning his first Super Bowl, that could be another route the future Hall of Famer could go down. That said, it remains to be seen if any of those clear title contenders are realistic fits for the veteran at this point in time.

As things stand currently, Fitzgerald ranks No. 2 on the all-time receiving yards and receptions list. He's too far behind Jerry Rice to unseat him for the top spot, but it's possible Fitzgerald could climb up the all-time receiving touchdowns ladder. Right now, he's sixth all time with 121 touchdowns. He's seven scores away from moving into a tie with Marvin Harrison for fifth all time and nine away from tying Cris Carter for fourth all time. It'd be a tall ask for Fitzgerald to put up the totals required to reach those fellow legends, but not totally impossible if he falls into the right situation.

Of course, that's all predicated on him actually returning in 2021 and not hanging up his cleats for good.