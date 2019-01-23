Larry Fitzgerald to return to Cardinals for 16th NFL season, gets new one-year contract

Larry Fitzgerald is 35 years old, but he feels like he has more left in the tank. The 15-year NFL veteran is returning for a 16th season, the team announced Wednesday, and he'll be playing on a new one-year contract under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and with second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.

Fitzgerald is just 22 catches away from tying Tony Gonzalez for second all-time in NFL receptions at 1,325. He's second behind Jerry Rice in receiving yards at 16,279, and tied for sixth with Antonio Gates in touchdowns at 116.

He's coming off of a down year in which he had just 69 catches for 734 yards, but he did notch six touchdowns.

The Legend continues. @LarryFitzgerald will return for his 16th season with the Cardinals in 2019. pic.twitter.com/t5owK1MLTl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 23, 2019

Fitzgerald's return announcement comes on the heels of him calling Kingsbury a "hell of a coach" and adding that he has a "future right now." Apparently, Fitzgerald wants to be a part of that future for the time being.

The Cardinals, coming off of a 3-13 2018 campaign, have the No 1 overall pick in the draft. Between the new coach and hopefully No. 1 overall talent, Fitzgerald has some reasons to stay.

"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and as passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back for 2019."