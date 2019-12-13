Larry Fitzgerald's father: Grateful for Cardinals fan support as son may be playing final home game with team
Fitzgerald has played all 16 seasons in a Cardinals uniform, but won't reveal whether this will be his final season
Larry Fitzgerald has spent all 16 seasons playing for the Arizona Cardinals, but eventually all good things must come to an end. Whether Fitzgerald decides to end his career with the Cardinals or another team is something the future Hall of Fame wide receiver will have to ponder this offseason, especially since Sunday could be his final home game in Arizona.
Fitzgerald will worry about the future at another time, continuing to remain vague regarding the next step in his NFL career.
"You never know," Fitzgerald said Thursday, via the Cardinals website. "You never know. I don't give it much thought. I told you before, I stay in the moment, man. The career will end. When it ends, it ends."
Prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., hinted on Twitter his son may has played his last home game in a Cardinals uniform.
"If today is my last after 16 years Cardinals game supporting & watching my son play in Arizona. I'm grateful for all the Arizona fan support, In helping loving and always supporting him. Through it all. Who knows what the future has thank you all."
Fitzgerald has stayed in Arizona over the past couple years, deciding to sign one-year extensions for each of the past three seasons. He's slated to be a free agent at the end of the season, which brings up whether Fitzgerald will play another season in Arizona or go find a team that gives him an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Playing for another organization doesn't appear to be in the cards (no pun intended) for Fitzgerald, as he has repeatedly stated he intends to finish his career in Arizona.
Fitzgerald, 36, leads the Cardinals with 64 catches for 669 yards this season, scoring three touchdowns. Fitzgerald has led the NFL in receptions and touchdown catches twice while posting five 100-catch seasons and five double-digit touchdown seasons in his career. Fitzgerald is second in NFL history with 16,948 receiving yards and 1,367 catches, with only Jerry Rice ahead of him in both categories. His 119 receiving touchdowns are sixth all-time.
The Cardinals would obviously like to have Fitzgerald back for a 17th season. Fitzgerald won't make that decision until the time is right.
"He's still a huge weapon for us," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "And I don't see that changing."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Steelers vs. Bills odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bills vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Week 15 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
-
Pats suspend videographer, per report
Dave Mondillo has long worked for Pats owner Robert Kraft's entertainment company
-
Burrow gets special gift from Boomer
The Heisman winner got a special gift from Boomer Esiason
-
NFL DFS: Picks, SNF advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Wentz leads Eagles to comeback win
Greg Ward catches the winning touchdown pass with 26 seconds left to give Eagles a thrilling...
-
Rams at Cowboys: Live updates
Follow along as the Cowboys attempt to get back in the win column against a resurgent Rams...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game