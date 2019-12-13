Larry Fitzgerald's father: Grateful for Cardinals fan support as son may be playing final home game with team

Larry Fitzgerald has spent all 16 seasons playing for the Arizona Cardinals, but eventually all good things must come to an end. Whether Fitzgerald decides to end his career with the Cardinals or another team is something the future Hall of Fame wide receiver will have to ponder this offseason, especially since Sunday could be his final home game in Arizona.

Fitzgerald will worry about the future at another time, continuing to remain vague regarding the next step in his NFL career.

"You never know," Fitzgerald said Thursday, via the Cardinals website. "You never know. I don't give it much thought. I told you before, I stay in the moment, man. The career will end. When it ends, it ends."

Prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., hinted on Twitter his son may has played his last home game in a Cardinals uniform.

"If today is my last after 16 years Cardinals game supporting & watching my son play in Arizona. I'm grateful for all the Arizona fan support, In helping loving and always supporting him. Through it all. Who knows what the future has thank you all."

Fitzgerald has stayed in Arizona over the past couple years, deciding to sign one-year extensions for each of the past three seasons. He's slated to be a free agent at the end of the season, which brings up whether Fitzgerald will play another season in Arizona or go find a team that gives him an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Playing for another organization doesn't appear to be in the cards (no pun intended) for Fitzgerald, as he has repeatedly stated he intends to finish his career in Arizona.

Fitzgerald, 36, leads the Cardinals with 64 catches for 669 yards this season, scoring three touchdowns. Fitzgerald has led the NFL in receptions and touchdown catches twice while posting five 100-catch seasons and five double-digit touchdown seasons in his career. Fitzgerald is second in NFL history with 16,948 receiving yards and 1,367 catches, with only Jerry Rice ahead of him in both categories. His 119 receiving touchdowns are sixth all-time.

The Cardinals would obviously like to have Fitzgerald back for a 17th season. Fitzgerald won't make that decision until the time is right.

"He's still a huge weapon for us," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "And I don't see that changing."