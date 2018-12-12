Las Vegas officially named host for 2020 NFL Draft, beating out three other contenders

The NFL Draft is officially headed for fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the NFL winter meetings on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Sin City would be serving as the host for the 2020 draft. Goodell made the announcement along with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft," Davis said in a statement. "Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans."

Despite the NFL's awkward relationship with the city over the past few years ...

The NFL went from shutting down Tony Romo's fantasy football tournament because it involved a casino to holding the draft in Vegas in three short years. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 12, 2018

... Goodell said the league is excited to have Vegas hosting the draft.

"The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas," Goodell said. "We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners."

The draft will actually be held before the Raiders even play their first game in Vegas. The team is currently scheduled to move to Nevada in 2020, which means they'll play their first preseason game in August of that year, and although the official date of the draft hasn't been announced, it will be held in either late April or early May of 2020.

Las Vegas beat out multiple other cities for the right to host the draft. Back in February, the NFL announced there were five finalists -- Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas -- to host the drafts in 2019 and 2020. The league announced that Nashville would host the 2019 draft back in May, which means the other three cities were left in the dust.

It's almost fitting that the draft will be in Vegas, and that's mostly because the Raiders are going to be front-and-center. As things stand now, the Raiders currently have two first-round picks in the 2020 draft, and if Jon Gruden keeps making trades at the pace he's been making trades, the team could potentially add another first-rounder.

Thanks to the Raiders, Vegas actually a cameo during the 2017 draft when the team announced a pick from the city. The team also announced each of their Day 3 picks in 2018 from Nellis Air Force base in the Vegas area.

Vegas will the fifth host city in the past six years for the draft. The draft was held in New York in 2014, before moving to Chicago for 2015 and 2016. After that, the draft was held Philadelphia in 2017 and Dallas in 2018. The 2019 draft is scheduled to be held in Nashville from April 25-27.