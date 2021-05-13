The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to preview the 2021 season. The AFC West should be one of the best divisions in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will be motivated after falling short in the Super Bowl last year, the Los Angeles Chargers are excited to move forward with their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders feel they made some improvements to become more competitive and the Denver Broncos appeared to have had one of the best drafts of any NFL team.

The Chiefs have won the division five years in a row, but could that change in 2021? Additionally, how many teams will the AFC West send to the playoffs? Below, we will break down the Raiders' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Raiders schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Ravens Sept. 13 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 at Steelers Sept. 19 1 p.m. CBS 3 vs. Dolphins Sept. 26 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 at Chargers Oct. 4 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 vs. Bears Oct. 10 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 at Broncos Oct. 17 4:25 p.m. CBS 7 vs. Eagles Oct. 24 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 Bye Week 9 at Giants Nov. 7 1 p.m. CBS 10 vs. Chiefs Nov. 14 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 vs. Bengals Nov. 21 4:05 p.m. CBS 12 at Cowboys Nov. 25 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 vs. Washington Dec. 5 4:05 p.m. FOX 14 at Chiefs Dec. 12 1 p.m. CBS 15 at Browns TBD TBD TBD 16 vs. Broncos Dec. 26 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 at Colts Jan. 2 1 p.m. CBS 18 vs. Chargers Jan. 9 4:25 p.m. CBS

Raiders key games

Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins: The Raiders suffered a tough, 26-25 loss to the Dolphins in Week 16 last year, as Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa and completed a miraculous, 41-yard throw which set up a game-winning field goal. There's no more Fitzpatrick to save Tagovailoa if he struggles this time around, and the Raiders will be out for revenge.

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens: The Raiders have only faced Lamar Jackson once, back in 2018, and lost by 17. Las Vegas' defense ranked No. 25 overall in the league last year while the Ravens had the best rushing attack in the NFL. There are reasons to expect Baltimore's passing attack will improve as well with the wide receiver additions the Ravens made this offseason.

Week 17 at Indianapolis Colts: The Raiders' Week 14, 44-27 loss to the Colts last year ended whatever playoff hopes they had. It dropped them to 7-6 and began what would turn out to be a three-game losing streak -- the longest losing streak of the Raiders' 2020 season. T.Y. Hilton and Jonathan Taylor both scored two touchdowns while Josh Jacobs was held to just 49 rushing yards. This Colts team may look different with Carson Wentz under center, but this is a rematch to watch.



Raiders toughest matchup

Week: 15 | Date: TBD | Time: TBD

Opponent: Cleveland Browns

We could list the Chiefs as the Raiders' toughest opponent, but since they are a divisional opponent, Las Vegas will get two shots at them. All four AFC West teams have to face the Browns this season, and they are no longer an easy W. The Raiders pulled out a 16-6 win in putrid Cleveland weather last year, but the Browns have confidence coming off of an 11-5 season and have made some solid additions in the offseason. The Browns are going to be a tough team to beat in 2021.

Raiders projected win total

2021 record prediction: 8-9

The Raiders appear to be a pretty average team to me. That's not necessarily an insult, as they have proven they can compete with the likes of great teams like the Chiefs, but can Derek Carr and Co. remain consistent through a 17-game season in one of the toughest divisions in football? You'd like to see the defense improve in 2021, but I also have my eye on the wide receivers. Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards having big campaigns could give the Raiders their first winning season since 2016.