The Las Vegas Raiders will usher in a new era in 2025. Pete Carroll is now the team's head coach and the Raiders made several notable additions to their roster, including quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders will try to make their first postseason appearance since 2021, but the NFL odds are currently stacked against them. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Raiders as +12000 longshots in its latest Super Bowl 60 odds and gives Las Vegas a projected regular season win total of 6.5. The Raiders are also list at -425 to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Will this be the year the Raiders end their postseason drought?

At this point in time, backing the Raiders as a +330 longshot to make the AFC Playoffs would qualify as a 2025 NFL betting hot take. Given the mixed opinions on Las Vegas' outlook in 2025, there are numerous betting hot takes floating around and a plethora of longshot futures bets available for the Raiders heading into the 2025 regular season. One example of a betting hot take for the Raiders in 2025 would be Brock Bowers breaking the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season (1,417). DraftKings Sportsbook offers this bet at +1300 odds. Bowers caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds on the best betting apps and locked in five betting hot takes for the Raiders in 2025.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Here are his five hot takes:

Brock Bowers will break the NFL Regular Season Tight End Receiving Yards Record (1,417+ yards)

Bowers was outstanding as a rookie in 2024, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. The former Georgia standout is arguably the top tight end in the NFL already, and he is the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Raiders' passing attack. Geno Smith is an upgrade over Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and this is a number that I believe is legitimately in reach for Bowers. This prop is currently priced at +1300 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ashton Jeanty will go over 1,050.5 rushing yards

If Jeanty stays healthy, he has the ability to be a guy who flirts with 300 (or more) carries in his first NFL season. Pete Carroll has traditionally placed a heavy emphasis on the running game, and there is no reason to believe his first season in Las Vegas will be any different. I have Jeanty projected to finish over 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie in 2025. This prop is currently priced at -110 on BetMGM.

Ashton Jeanty will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 Draft, and the former Boise State star is expected to be the team's featured back starting in Week 1. Jeanty has the skillset of a true three-down running back, and the potential is there for him to have a massive rookie season in Chip Kelly's offensive system. He is currently priced at +275 to win this award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Raiders will win less than 7.5 regular season games

The regular season win total over/under for the Raiders has hovered between 6.5 and 7.5 for most of the offseason. I expect the Raiders to finish with six regular season wins, with a best case scenario of seven wins in 2025. Right now, this prop is priced at -150 on FanDuel.

Maxx Crosby will have 12 or more regular season sacks

Crosby is one of the premier defensive players in the NFL today. The former fourth round pick landed a contract extension this offseason that, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. Crosby has hit 12 or more sacks in twice in his six-year NFL career, and is coming off 7.5 sacks in 12 games in 2024. Crosby is entering the season healthy, and I expect him to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. DraftKings currently has this prop priced at -105.

