Fasten your seatbelts, Raiders fans, because the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a memorable one for Las Vegas.

This is a big draft for the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll, who has made it clear during his short time on the job that he has no intentions of a long rebuild. A successful draft would certainly aid Carroll in his quest to make the Raiders competitive sooner rather than later.

Las Vegas is set up to have a successful draft that began with the team using the No. 6 overall pick pick to select Ashton Jeanty, whose final season at Boise State stands alongside Barry Sanders' final year at Oklahoma State as the finest rushing seasons by a running back in college football history.

What the Raiders really have going for them is the fact that this is an extremely deep draft. While it's always nice to have draft picks, that's especially the case this year. It's up to the Raiders to make good on those picks while selecting players who can become franchise cornerstones.

Needless to say, it's shaping up to be a fascinating opening round of the draft for Las Vegas. To keep you locked in on where the team stands, where they are picking and who they are currently mocked to select, check out our full draft hub below.

Las Vegas Raiders team needs

Positions: RB, WR, LB, LB, OL, CB, S

Notable additions: QB Geno Smith, LB Devin White, RB Raheem Mostert, S Jeremy Chinn, OL Alex Cappa, CB Eric Stokes

Notable losses: S Tre'von Moehrig, LB Robert Spillane, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Divine Deablo, S Marcus Epps

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 draft picks

Overall selections: 9