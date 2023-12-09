Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Minnesota 6-6, Las Vegas 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Raiders will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. After each having a week off, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:05 p.m. ET on December 10th at Allegiant Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It looks like Las Vegas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 31-17 bruising from the Chiefs last Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Las Vegas in their matchups with Kansas City: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Raiders saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Jacobs was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 63 yards. Aidan O'Connell was another key contributor, throwing for 248 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Minnesota last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 12-10. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped Las Vegas to 5-7 and Kansas City to 8-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Vikings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against Las Vegas in the last 8 years.