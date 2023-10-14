Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: New England 1-4, Las Vegas 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will be playing at home against the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Raiders going off at just a three-point favorite.

Las Vegas had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 17-13 victory over the Packers on Monday.

The Raiders didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Amik Robertson and Robert Spillane.

Meanwhile, Sunday was a slow day for New England as the team failed to score. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 34-0 bruising that the Saints dished out on Sunday. That means New England has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Las Vegas' win lifted them to 2-3 while New England's defeat dropped them down to 1-4.

The Patriots are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Patriots' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs the Raiders over their last five matchups.

Las Vegas was able to grind out a solid victory over New England in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 30-24. Will the Raiders repeat their success, or do the Patriots have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

New England has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Las Vegas.