Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: New York 4-4, Las Vegas 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $183.99

What to Know

The New York Jets will head out on the road to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders do have the home-field advantage, but the Jets are expected to win by a single point.

New York unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 27-6 to the Chargers. New York gained 79 more yards on the day, but it was Los Angeles that made the best of use of them.

Meanwhile, everything went the Raiders' way against the Giants on Sunday as the Raiders made off with a 30-6 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-0.

Josh Jacobs was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was the Raiders' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for eight sacks. The Giants' QB won't forget Maxx Crosby anytime soon given Crosby sacked him three times.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Las Vegas, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-5 record.

The Raiders are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

New York is a slight 1-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 36.5 points.

Series History

Las Vegas has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New York.