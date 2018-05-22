Las Vegas reportedly likely to host multiple Super Bowls, starting in near future

The NFL might not be completely on board with gambling yet, but it sounds like that's not going to stop the league from sending its biggest game to Las Vegas.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is "likely" going to let Vegas host either Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl LX. If you've given up on trying to figure out Roman numerals, that means the league plans to put either Super Bowl 59 or 60 in Sin City, which would put the game in Vegas in either February 2025 or February 2026.

There was some thought that Vegas might land a Super Bowl before that, but those dreams were dashed on Monday when the league reportedly decided to hand out two future Super Bowls to Arizona and New Orleans. Of course, that probably didn't bother Raiders owner Mark Davis, who said in March that he'd like to see his stadium host an NFL Draft before trying to land a Super Bowl.

"I think the draft will obviously come first," Davis said in March. "And then we'll see how that all irons out."

The Raiders' new stadium in Vegas, which is slated to open in 2020, is one of four finalists to host the draft in 2020.

The bidding process for future Super Bowls underwent a slight change this year. Instead of having multiple cities bid for the game, the league is now going to pick one city and offer the game to them. According to Davis, the new process for picking a host city will work out in Vegas' favor.

"You know the change in the process for the Super Bowl, so it's not as much a competition as it is going to be a strategic decision making," Davis said. "But I think with the results of the sales of the stadium and as positive as they are up to this point, I think it will be a slam dunk when it comes time for us to put in a proposal for it or get into that process."

Despite the NFL's current feelings about gambling, the league seems pretty excited about putting a Super Bowl in Vegas. Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's senior vice president of events, confirmed in February that the city would almost certainly be hosting the game by 2026 at the latest.

"When you think Las Vegas, clearly a great entertainment capital, the Raiders stadium," O'Reilly said, via the Las Vegas Review Journal. "That said, there are a number of other cities who have been traditional hosts who haven't hosted for a while. So, where Las Vegas sits in that next cycle of (Super Bowls) 57 to 60 is still to be determined. … Assuming everything moves forward on course, that's a window that is realistic."

If you like the idea of a Super Bowl in Vegas, then you're going to love this idea: Multiple Super Bowls in Vegas.

According to PFT, the league will "likely" make Vegas part of the NFL's Super Bowl rotation, which means Vegas could be hosting a Super Bowl roughly every five years. Miami, Los Angeles and either Arizona or New Orleans will likely also be part of that rotation, which would likely include one wild card city every few years.

Here's a look at where the next six Super Bowls will be played, along with the LIX and LX.

Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, 2019) -- Atlanta

Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, 2020) -- South Florida

Super Bowl LV (Feb. 7, 2021) -- Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 6, 2022) -- Los Angeles

Super Bowl LVII (February 2023) -- Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII (February 2024) -- New Orleans

Super Bowl LIX (February 2025) -- Vegas or TBA

Super Bowl LX (February 2026) -- Vegas or TBA