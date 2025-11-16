There is a lot of meat on the bone in Week 11. No matter which way you look, you'll be able to find an intriguing matchup, making this one of the more compelling slates of the entire regular season.

Just looking at Sunday's collection of games, there are seven divisional matchups, which include the heavyweight showdown between the Rams and Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are heading up to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and the Lions and Eagles wrap things up on Sunday night from Philly. When you also factor in that we have our final international game of the season with the Commanders and Dolphins duking it out from Madrid, Spain, we have a long day ahead of ourselves.

Before we get kickoff for what is promised to be another wild wee in the NFL, let's make sure you're situated with your bets. Below, you can find our best bets for the Week 11 slate along with picks for every other contest.

Teams on bye in Week 11: Indianapolis and New Orleans.

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC | Fubo, try for free)

Philadelphia is befuddling. On the one hand, the Eagles are 7-2 and atop the NFC as the projected No. 1 seed entering Week 11. On the other hand, however, they are still clunky on offense and are coming off an ugly win over Green Bay. Saquon Barkley (3.9 yards per carry in 2025) hasn't been as efficient as he was a year ago, and the Lions are a solid run defense, which could continue to slow down the Eagles offense.

Defensively, Philly was able to shut the Packers down. While I do think the addition of pass rusher Jaelan Phillips will be big for them down the stretch, I have questions about whether or not it'll be enough in this matchup vs. Detroit. After all, the Packers were still finding their way without Tucker Kraft in the fold, and also didn't have first-round rookie receiver Matthew Golden either. The Lions present far more players to account for at the skill positions, including Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backing the Lions in prime time is always a good way to lean as they are 13-2 straight up over the last four seasons when under the prime-time lights. Detroit is also 12-6 ATS as an underdog over the last four seasons.

Projected score: Lions 27, Eagles 24

The pick: Lions +2.5

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network | Fubo, try for free)

I don't like the spot here for Miami, and that's the primary driver in picking Washington here. The Dolphins are coming off their biggest win of the season on Sunday as they upset the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. While that was an impressive victory, this is still one of the worst teams in the NFL and could be due for a letdown, particularly as they head internationally to Spain for this matchup. It's hard to imagine they'll play with the same vigor.

As for the Commanders, they'll again be without Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, but I think Marcus Mariota is a backup quarterback capable of leading his team to an upset win, particularly against a defense that is giving up 25.6 points per game (ninth-highest in the NFL) and is tied for the fourth-highest yards per play allowed (5.9). I'm also curious to see if Dan Quinn taking over play-calling duties on defense will spark that side of the ball.

It's also worth noting that the Dolphins are 1-5 straight up and against the spread in their last six games following a win.

Projected score: Commanders 24, Dolphins 21

The pick: Commanders +2.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

I don't think I've been as excited for a game this season as I am for Seahawks-Rams on Sunday. It feels like a potential NFC Championship preview between two rivals, who are both 7-2 and knotted atop the NFC West. Both Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold are playing at an MVP level, and each club boasts stout defenses, so this is truly a heavyweight battle.

But there can only be one winner, and I'm planting my flag with Seattle. I certainly love taking them with the points, slipping a field goal in my pocket in a game where the margin is razor-thin. That said, I also like them to pull off the upset. The Seahawks have shown us this season that road environments don't faze them, coming into Week 11 with a perfect 4-0 ATS and SU road record. They are also extremely balanced on both sides of the ball when they have their foot on the gas. Seattle has the best points per game differential (+14.2) in the first three quarters since the 2007 New England Patriots.

Projected score: Seahawks 24, Rams 21

The pick: Seahawks +3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)

Each of these clubs is coming off losses in Week 10, but Buffalo's was more dire. After losing to the Dolphins, they've fallen further behind in the division standings, while the Bucs still are in first place in the NFC South and have been missing key figures on offense. I think Buffalo will throw the kitchen sink at this matchup to right the ship at home, but it'll be close, and I expect Tampa Bay to keep it within the number. That is largely due to the looming return of Bucky Irving. If he suits up, it's a great spot for him to burst back onto the scene. The Bills are giving up 5.5 yards per rush this season, which is tied for the league high. If the Bucs can dominate on the ground, it'll keep them within range.

Tampa Bay is also 2-0 following a loss this season, and Baker Mayfield is 17-8 ATS as an underdog since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.

Projected score: Bills 27, Buccaneers 23

The pick: Buccaneers +5.5

Rest of the bunch

Panthers at Falcons

Projected score: Panthers 23, Falcons 21

The pick: Panthers +3.5

Bears at Vikings

Projected score: Vikings 24, Bears 20

The pick: Vikings -2.5

Bengals at Steelers

Projected score: Steelers 30, Bengals 27

The pick: Bengals +5.5

Packers at Giants

Projected score: Packers 27, Giants 17

The pick: Packers -7.5

Texans at Titans

Projected score: Texans 24, Titans 14

The pick: Texans -5.5

Chargers at Jaguars

Projected score: Chargers 24, Jaguars 20

The pick: Chargers -3

49ers at Cardinals

Projected score: Cardinals 24, 49ers 23

The pick: Cardinals +3

Ravens at Browns

Projected score: Ravens 28, Browns 17

The pick: Ravens -7.5

Chiefs at Broncos

Projected score: Chiefs 24, Broncos 20

The pick: Chiefs -3.5

Cowboys at Raiders (Monday)

Projected score: Cowboys 28, Raiders 24

The pick: Cowboys -3.5