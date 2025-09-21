We are just hours away from the full Sunday slate kicking off Week 3 in the NFL. As we sit and wait for the action to unfold, it's time to get your bets in order. With 14 games on the docket for Sunday and a heavyweight bout between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens slated for Monday night, it's almost overwhelming to zero in on one wager or another. But that's where we come in to help guide you along the way.

Below, we've identified five standout games that are worth your consideration on the betting market. Along with the analysis, you'll find out prediction for the game, which includes two underdogs pulling off the outright win. And if you want even more, we have quick hitter selections for all the other Week 3 contests. If player props are you thing, you can check out our five favorites as well right here.

Happy hunting!

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

This is a must-win game for the Houston Texans, who have limped out to an 0-2 record to begin the season. They are already looking at an uphill climb in the AFC playoff picture, but a defeat could be the nail in the coffin with 0-3 clubs making the postseason just 2.4% of the time since 1990. They'll need to throw the kitchen sink at this game, and I believe they get a favorable opponent to inflict enough damage to get into the win column, despite being on the road.

Trevor Lawrence has looked spotty this season for the Jaguars, ranking 28th in passer rating among the 34 quarterbacks who have played thus far in 2025. His turnover-worthy throw rate ranks 24th among those QBs. That creates an opportunity for Houston's defense to have a huge impact and keep the pressure off C.J. Stroud.

Projected score: Texans 24, Jaguars 20

The pick: Texans +1.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The further we get from Week 1, I think we're going to realize the four-touchdown outburst from Aaron Rodgers was an anomaly. Even when factoring in that prolific display, Rodgers has been a bit shaky when it comes to ball security. He has a 7.9% turnover-worthy-throw rate, which is the highest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least one start. With All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez (questionable: hamstring) possibly making his season debut in this matchup, those turnovers could move into the forefront.

On top of questions surrounding Rodgers, let's also point out that the Steelers defense has surrendered 30-plus points in each of its first two games while allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game (fifth-most in the NFL) and recording just three sacks (tied for fourth-fewest). That is a recipe for an implosion, and New England -- while still developing -- has the talent to take advantage.

Projected score: Patriots 23, Steelers 20

The pick: Patriots +1.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Hand up. I took the cheese on the offseason hype surrounding the Bears and have some futures tickets in my back pocket that I'm not too proud of. They don't seem in sync whatsoever, and the struggles from Caleb Williams are alarming. So far this season, Williams' off-target throw rate of 18.5% is the third-highest among quarterbacks. While Dallas did just allow Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards last week, there's a legitimate question of whether Williams can deliver the football accurately, even if he identifies holes in the Cowboys secondary. Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense is more than capable of putting up points, especially with Chicago now down star corner Jaylon Johnson due to injury.

Projected score: Cowboys 30, Bears 24

The pick: Cowboys -1

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Packers are going to be well rested heading into this road matchup after playing last Thursday night, which furthers their advantage. When it comes to Green Bay's stellar start to begin 2025, a lot of folks point to the defense, and rightfully so, with the addition of Micah Parsons.

However, let's not overlook Jordan Love. Coming into the season, he had a reputation of being a slow starter, throwing a boatload of his interceptions in the first half of the regular season. Not this year. Love has at least two passing touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions and a 110.0 passer rating in each of his first two starts.

He'll have a tough task against a stout Browns defense, but the Cleveland offense leaves little to be desired with Joe Flacco under center. The veteran quarterback has a 70.1 passer rating this season, which is the second-worst among non-rookies to start both games at QB this season. Green Bay's defense should have a field day.

Projected score: Packers 28, Browns 17

The pick: Packers -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

It looks like Atlanta may finally have an established pass rush. In Sunday's win over the Vikings, they sacked J.J. McCarthy six times to go along with 11 quarterback hits. Now, they take on a Carolina offensive line that has been ravaged with injuries, as starters Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett have been placed on injured reserve.

On top of the advantage the Falcons defense should have rushing the quarterback, the Atlanta offense is also going to look to exploit a massive mismatch on the ground. The Panthers are allowing 141.0 rushing yards per game, which is bottom third of the NFL. Bijan Robinson should have no problem ripping off multiple long runs en route to a Falcons win and cover.

Projected score: Falcons 26, Panthers 17

The pick: Falcons -5.5

Rest of the bunch

Bengals at Vikings

Projected score: Vikings 24, Bengals 23

The pick: Bengals +3

Colts at Titans

Projected score: Colts 27, Titans 20

The pick: Colts -4.5

Rams at Eagles

Projected score: Eagles 28, Rams 21

The pick: Eagles -3.5

Raiders at Commanders

Projected score: Commanders 24, Raiders 21

The pick: Raiders +3

Broncos at Chargers

Projected score: Chargers 24, Broncos 20

The pick: Chargers -3

Saints at Seahawks

Projected score: Seahawks 24, Saints 17

The pick: Saints +7.5

Cardinals at 49ers

Projected score: 49ers 27, Cardinals 23

The pick: 49ers -2.5

Chiefs at Giants

Projected score: Chiefs 26, Giants 21

The pick: Giants +6

Lions at Ravens (Monday)

Projected score: Ravens 30, Lions 27

The pick: Lions +4.5