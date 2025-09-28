The NFL wraps up its first month of the 2025 season this week, and it's primed to go out with a bang. On this loaded weekend on the sports calendar, the NFL has a ton of juicy matchups to sink our teeth into. Six teams enter the weekend still undefeated, which remarkably includes Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. On top of that, Micah Parsons is slated to make his return to Dallas for the first time since the Cowboys traded him to the Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs square off at Arrowhead both looking to avoid beginning the year 1-3.

The sheer volume of storylines that are set to unfold this weekend only adds to how enjoyable it'll be to toss a few wagers across this slate. Before we get to kickoff on the main Sunday slate, let's get you sorted with some last-minute best bets along with picks for the rest of Week 4.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ABC | Fubo, try for free)

The Jake Browning experience is not working out well for the Bengals. Yes, the Vikings are one of the toughest defenses in the league, but it was ugly nonetheless for a Cincinnati offense that mustered just 10 points. It's also not going to get much easier for them as they face a stout Broncos defense on the road. This year, the Bengals offense is last in the NFL in yards per game (220.7) and rushing yards per game (49.0). Even if the Cincy offense manages a solid drive here or there, Denver's red zone defense ranks second-best in the league, allowing opponents to reach the end zone on just 27.3% of trips.

Denver will be coming into this game desperate after falling to 1-2 on the season last week. Moreover, the Broncos offense should have a field day against this Bengals defense that is giving up 30.3 points per game.

Projected score: Broncos 33, Bengals 20

The pick: Broncos -7.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC | Fubo, try for free)

This is the game that most folks are salivating over when they look at the Week 4 slate, and for good reason. Micah Parsons, making his return to Dallas mere weeks after the shocking trade that sent him to Green Bay, will be worth the price of admission. That's particularly true considering he'll have a great shot at notching at least one sack in his return to Dallas with the Cowboys down both their starting right guard and center due to injury.

While Parsons will certainly be the key storyline coming into this matchup, I believe Jordan Love will be the talking point once the dust is settled. The Cowboys have made average quarterbacks (Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams) look godly over the last two weeks. What happens when an above-average quarterback like Love squares off against them? Even with a questionable receiver room around him, Love has enough to put together a dazzling performance through the air on Sunday night. The Packers quarterback is also a perfect 3-0 (SU and ATS) on Sunday Night Football, and his head coach, Matt LaFleur, is 12-3 ATS on this stage as well.

Projected score: Packers 30, Cowboys 20

The pick: Packers -6.5

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants

There's a ton of hype coming into this game now that the Giants are turning the keys to the offense (and the franchise) to first-round rookie Jaxson Dart. The Ole Miss product was sensational in the preseason and could very well be the savior of the organization, but it won't happen this week. Dart gets a tough matchup for his first NFL start, going up against a Chargers defense that has a claim to be considered the best in the league. The unit is No. 1 in the NFL in red zone efficiency (holding opponents to a 25% touchdown rate), No. 4 in points per game allowed (16.7) and No. 3 in opponent passer rating (67.9). Meanwhile, the Chargers have a legit MVP candidate at quarterback in Justin Herbert, so this could be quite the lopsided affair.

Projected score: Chargers 27, Giants 17

The pick: Chargers -6.5

This is a kitchen sink game for both of these teams as they enter Week 4 looking to avoid a 1-3 start. While history tells us that Patrick Mahomes and Co. should have the upper hand in this matchup (5-1 against Lamar Jackson in his career), we're siding with Baltimore.

Sure, Kansas City etched its first win in prime time last week, but that may have had more to do with the Giants' deficiencies with the now-benched Russell Wilson than it did the Chiefs turning some sort of corner. Through three weeks, the Chiefs are averaging 20.0 points per game, 315.7 yards per game and 5.2 yards per play. All of those are the lowest the franchise has produced since 2018 (Mahomes' first season as the full-time starter).

As for the Ravens, their 1-2 start is a bit different. While they'd like to win every game, falling to the Bills (Week 1) and Lions (Week 3) are understandable. The late-game turnovers are a concern, but Baltimore is simply the more talented and better put-together team at the moment. Jackson pulls off a rare win over his AFC rival Mahomes, further pushing Kansas City into a full-blown panic.

Projected score: Ravens 27, Chiefs 24

The pick: Ravens -2.5

Rest of the bunch

Vikings at Steelers (in Dublin)

Projected score: Vikings 21, Steelers 17

The pick: Vikings -2.5

Panthers at Patriots

Projected score: Patriots 24, Panthers 21

The pick: Panthers +5.5

Browns at Lions

Projected score: Lions 30, Browns 16

The pick: Lions -10

Saints at Bills

Projected score: Bills 30, Saints 17

The pick: Saints +16

Eagles at Buccaneers

Projected score: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 23

The pick: Eagles -3.5

Titans at Texans

Projected score: Texans 23, Titans 17

The pick: Titans +7

Commanders at Falcons

Projected score: Commanders 28, Falcons 20

The pick: Commanders +2.5

Colts at Rams

Projected score: Rams 27, Colts 24

The pick: Colts +3.5

Jaguars at 49ers

Projected score: 49ers 24, Jaguars 20

The pick: 49ers -3.5

Bears at Raiders

Projected score: Bears 23, Raiders 21

The pick: Bears +1.5

Jets at Dolphins (Monday)

Projected score: Jets 26, Dolphins 23

The pick: Jets +2.5