Ready or not, Week 5 in the NFL is rocketing towards us. While we already got an appetizer of the action on Thursday night with San Francisco's upset win over the Rams in overtime, the full Sunday slate is on our doorstep. Similar to last week, Week 5 begins a bit earlier than usual with another international contest as the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings duke it out from London. From there, there is a boatload of games to sink our teeth into and, more importantly, wager on.

As we gear up for all the action, let's make sure you have all your bets in order. Below, you'll find some last-second best bets for the Week 5 slate that features analysis on the London game, along with Detroit's road contest with the Bengals, and includes our picks for the rest of the games on Sunday.

Teams on the bye in Week 5: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Pittsburgh

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (in London)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network | Fubo, try for free)

Welcome to the NFL, Dillon Gabriel! As a congratulatory gift for climbing up Cleveland's depth chart, you get to face the Brian Flores-led Vikings defense! Sheesh. Not only will Gabriel face one of the toughest defenses in the league, but he will also be the first quarterback to make his first start outside of the United States.

What does that mean? Who knows, but it's another layer he'll have to navigate. Meanwhile, the Vikings are already acclimated after playing Week 4 in Dublin, so they won't have to travel as much as Cleveland. Simply looking at the defensive matchup, however, this is daunting for Gabriel. Minnesota has the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL entering Week 5 and is tied for the fifth-most sacks in the league. Even with the Browns defense likely giving the Vikings offense fits, I don't think Gabriel will be able to keep this within the number.

Projected score: Vikings 23, Browns 17

The pick: Vikings -3.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

The Bengals are lost offensively. Yes, Jake Browning lining up under center has dramatically lowered the ceiling of the unit following Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, but their issues go beyond that. They commit silly penalties, can't block and have no semblance of a consistent running game.

And that unit is supposed to keep this close with the Lions, who lead the NFL with 34.3 points per game this season? Aidan Hutchinson should have a field day attacking this offensive line, and the Lions offense should continue to hum against a defense that just allowed Bo Nix to light them up for three total touchdowns Monday night.

Since the start of last season, the Lions have covered in 75% of their games, which is tied with the Chargers for the best cover percentage in the NFL. I expect that to continue here, despite the double-digit spread.

Projected score: Lions 33, Bengals 17

The pick: Lions -10.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

The Dolphins offense took a major hit with Tyreek Hill suffering a devastating knee injury that ends his season. While that lowers their ceiling for the rest of the season, they should be fine in this matchup against the Panthers, who are averaging just 18.8 points per game through the first month.

The Dolphins defense doesn't exactly instill the most confidence, but I'm not sure Carolina can adequately exploit their deficiencies. Carolina doesn't possess much of a threat in terms of rushing the passer, either (just two sacks through four games), so Tua Tagovailoa should have a relatively clean pocket to work through.

Beyond the passing attack, I view this as a smash spot for Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who will face a Panthers run defense surrendering 4.9 yards per carry (fourth-highest in the NFL). Miami suddenly wins two in a row.

Projected score: Dolphins 23, Panthers 20

The pick: Dolphins -1

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN | Fubo, try for free)

The Chiefs finally looked like themselves Sunday in dominating the Ravens, but I still think this offense will go through ups and downs. Baltimore's defense was in shambles heading into that matchup, and K.C. will now face a much tougher unit in the Jaguars, who have recorded a league-leading 13 takeaways so far this season. Jacksonville is also allowing just 18.0 points per game, which is top-five in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Jags offense is still finding its way -- especially through the air with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter not exactly lighting it up after four weeks -- but it can run the ball. Jacksonville is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game, which is where it could exploit a poor Chiefs run defense (127.0 yards per game allowed).

The Jaguars' defense and rushing attack will keep them around in this game, so I'll gladly take the field goal plus the hook.

Projected score: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 21

The pick: Jaguars +3.5

Rest of the bunch

Raiders at Colts

Projected score: Colts 28, Raiders 20

The pick: Colts -7

Giants at Saints

Projected score: Saints 23, Giants 20

The pick: Saints -1.5

Cowboys at Jets

Projected score: Cowboys 30, Jets 23

The pick: Cowboys -1.5

Broncos at Eagles

Projected score: Eagles 27, Broncos 21

The pick: Eagles -4.5

Texans at Ravens

Projected score: Texans 24, Ravens 20

The pick: Texans -1.5

Titans at Cardinals

Projected score: Cardinals 28, Titans 17

The pick: Cardinals -7.5

Buccaneers at Seahawks

Projected score: Seahawks 24, Buccaneers 23

The pick: Buccaneers +3.5

Commanders at Chargers

Projected score: Chargers 27, Commanders 23

The pick: Chargers -2.5

Patriots at Bills

Projected score: Bills 33, Patriots 21

The pick: Bills -8.5